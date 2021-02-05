Lightning in the United States fell last year, except in burnt areas





Andrew Freedman

Writer specializing in extreme weather, climate change, science and the environment.

February 3

The United States is one of the top countries in the world for severe thunderstorms and lightning discharges, whether it’s a supercell thunderstorm lurking in the plains or a storm that erupts in Florida by a wet summer day.

Yet even though the country is an active area for lightning, this activity still varies considerably from year to year due to changing weather conditions. Newly released data, for example, shows that 2020 has seen fewer lightning strikes than the year before, according to Vaisala, a company that operates a nationwide network of instruments capable of pinpointing the location of every cloud-to-ground and cloud. -to-. lightning discharge in the clouds.

Number of lightning strikes, 2020

Notes: the number of strokes is for each

Grid 2 by 2 km. Comparable data

for Alaska and Hawaii is not available.

Number of lightning strikes, 2020

Notes: The number of strokes is for each 2 by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii are not available.

Number of lightning strikes, 2020

Notes: The number of strokes is for each 2 by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii are not available.

Number of lightning strikes, 2020

Notes: The number of strokes is for each 2 by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii are not available.

Number of lightning strikes, 2020

Notes: The number of strokes is for each 2 by 2 km grid.

Comparable data for Alaska and Hawaii are not available.

In all, the United States experienced more than 170 million cloud-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning events in the lower 48 states in 2020, Vaisala reported last month. This was a reduction of 52.4 million lightning events from 2019, a decrease of 23%.

This is the largest annual drop in lightning strikes at Vaisalas in 31 years of record keeping.

[Mapping Americas wicked weather and deadly disasters]

According to Ryan Said, a meteorologist at Vaisala, the decline in lightning activity in 2020 reflects areas of high pressure that have parked in areas traditionally prone to storms, resulting in drier-than-average weather. This included the central and southern plains states, which typically experience some of the most extreme weather conditions, including tornadoes, in the spring and early summer, but were oddly calm this year.

Between April and June, the National Lightning Detection Network recorded 62% fewer cloud-to-ground lightning strikes in the central and southern plains as well as on the Gulf Coast compared to the same period in 2019, and 52% fewer cloud-to-ground lightning strikes than the April-June 2015-2019 average.

Lightning strikes from storm northeast of Chester, Oklahoma, May 14 (Matthew Cappucci / The Washington Post)

Lightning in the West sparked massive wildfires, including a rare lightning siege in California over a four-day period in August. While California experienced below-average lightning activity during the year, more than 20% of the annual total occurred during the four-day period of August 15-18. Many of these strikes were direct current lightning, which tended to be more powerful than other discharges, and therefore are more capable of starting forest fires.

Cloud-to-ground lightning, August 15-24

The current lightning continues

Fires detected by satellite

Cloud-ground

flash, 15-24 August

Continuous current

lightning

Fires detected by satellite

Cloud-to-ground lightning, August 15-24

The current lightning continues

Fires detected by satellite

This lightning strike, which was accompanied by very little precipitation, triggered four forest fire complexes that combined to burn more than 1.8 million acres of land, said Chris Vagasky, meteorologist. to Vaisala, in a press release.

[Western wildfires: Blazes fueled by climate change engulf vast region in crisis]

In Washington state, the lightning was more intense than usual and more than half of the states’ annual lightning occurred on May 30.

Boulder Creek Fire Department crews monitor the escalation of the Lightning CZU Complex fire on August 22 along Highway 9 in Boulder Creek, Calif. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)

There were exceptions to the rule of less flash activity than usual, however. Michigan, for example, had one of its busiest lightning years, with 2.3 million lightning events detected.

Change of lightning strikes,

2015-2019 compared to 2020

Change of lightning strikes,

2015-2019 compared to 2020

Evolution of love at first sight, 2015-2019 vs 2020

As it generally does, Texas ranked first for lightning in 2020, with over 33 million ground cloud hits and cloud pulses. Next come Florida, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Florida led the country with the most lightning strikes per square mile, at 194.

About this story

Lightning data comes from Vaisala. Data on the fires come from the National Interagency Fire Center.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos