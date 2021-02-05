Joint letter to the United States on the Dan Gertlers license





The Honorable Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, Washington, DC 20520

The Honorable Janet Yellen Secretary of the Treasury Washington, DC 20220

February 2, 2021

Re: License of Mr. Dan Gertlers (n ° GLOMAG-2021-371648-1)

Dear Mr. Secretary,

Madam Secretary,

We are writing to you as members of Congolese and international civil society organizations.

We would like to share with you our deepest concerns regarding the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) ruling, dated January 15, 2021 and released to the public on January 24, 2021, licensing businessman Dan Gertler, who was sanctioned for corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act in December 2017. The license allows him to resume transactions with US entities for one year and to unlock his frozen assets.

We respectfully wish to call for immediate action to reconsider, suspend and reverse this decision. We believe that this decision seriously undermines the United States’ global anti-corruption policy and its foreign policy strategy in the DRC, which notably supports the current anti-corruption policy of President Félix Tshisekedis. In recent years, the United States Embassy in Kinshasa has played a pivotal role in putting the fight against corruption at the forefront of the political agenda in the DRC.

The sanctions against Mr. Gertler and his entities are the epitome of this policy: they attest that the United States is ready to take concrete and effective measures against those who deprive the Congolese people of the means to rebuild the country. This provided a crucial springboard for Congolese civil society groups determined to step up the fight against corruption.

It has come to our attention that this extraordinary license has been opaque and hastily issued in the last few days according to former President Donald Trumps. It appears that standard consultations within the Treasury Department and State Department did not take place until the license was issued, completely catching a wide range of U.S. officials who had worked hard to enact, enforce and publicly defend the sanctions. . The move came after months of intensive lobbying on behalf of Mr Gertlers, including by well-known lawyers close to then-President Trump.

The Dan Gertler affair illustrated how the Magnitsky sanctions can have an impact. A longtime friend of former DRC President Joseph Kabila, he was added to the very first Global Magnitsky sanctions list in December 2017 for opaque and corrupt mining deals in the DRC. The long-awaited sanction came after years of public reporting, both by international media and non-governmental organizations, which sought to reveal how the DRC’s public mining revenues had been misappropriated.

The extent and nature of the corruption facilitated by Gertler has had a significant impact on the human rights of many Congolese. One of the bases of the sanctions, according to the press release announcing them, was that Gertler was acting as an intermediary for agreements between Kabila and oil companies which would have resulted, between 2010 and 2012 alone, in a loss of 1.36 billion US dollars for the state. This represents almost half of the country’s health budget over those three years, which is well below both the regional average and per capita expenditure according to a study supported by the World Health Organization identified as the minimum to provide adequate health care in the DRC.

The OFAC’s decision to sanction Mr. Gertler was the first instance in which the tireless efforts of Congolese and international organizations were recognized. They weighed heavily on the financial transactions of the Israeli billionaire who, according to OFAC itself, had allowed and facilitated significant corrupt activities during the administration of former DRC President Joseph Kabila.

Evidence released in July 2020 by PPLAAF and Global Witness, who are signatories to this letter, suggests that Gertler and his associates have set up a very complex system of proxies, shell companies and an international money laundering network. to escape American sanctions, as a means to allow it to continue operating in the DRC and to channel millions of dollars abroad. The ingenuity and complexity of this apparent network indicate that its access to financial networks had been essential to its previous operations. Mr Gertler has denied any knowledge or connection with this network and has dismissed all allegations of wrongdoing and corruption.

In November 2020, an American judge convicted a subsidiary of the New York hedge fund Och-Ziff for corruption in the DRC. Although Mr Gertler has not been charged in this case, court documents contain information about Gertler’s alleged role in corruption, including the arrangement of bribes to officials and judges of the DRC, which further reinforces the need to keep the sanctions in place.

While one might have expected an extension of US sanctions following these revelations last year, the January 15 license sends a worrying signal to those seeking to undermine the US sanctions regime. It sets a dangerous precedent and largely undermines overseas anti-corruption efforts under the Global Magnitsky program, which has set an example for many other laws around the world as an effective way to lobby those responsible for corruption and human rights violations.

Last but not least, this license thwarts the critical and difficult work of civil society organizations and activists in the DRC and beyond to hold accountable those who have plundered their country’s resources and risk creating additional victims of corruption. According to a report by civil society organizations Raid and Afrewatch, signatories of this letter, in a single mining deal involving Mr Gertler, around 32,000 local residents were deprived of drinking water, plagued by continued air pollution. and water, disease and lack of educational opportunities due to corruption. Mr. Gertler denies any corruption in this case.

The Congolese civil society organizations signing this letter are taking enormous risks to fight corruption in the DRC and have greatly appreciated the support for their efforts from international actors, including the US government. In his most recent video after the inauguration of President Bidens, US Ambassador to the DRC Michael Hammer said: It is in the interests of the American and Congolese people to strengthen democracy, fight corruption and end impunity. We take Ambassador Hammer at his word: we remain ready and willing to work with the US government to strengthen democracy, fight corruption and end impunity. We hope you will be with us.

We urge the Biden administration to immediately investigate this last-minute license and, subject to relevant information, reconsider its decision. The United States must ensure that the proceeds of suspected corruption are not accessed and released during transition, or for political reasons.

We therefore respectfully request the Treasury Department to inform banks and financial institutions that the license is under review and that they should not unblock or authorize other activities in accordance with the license until the new administration is was not given the opportunity to examine both the reason for granting the license. and its due process.

Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter.

We remain at your disposal if you have any questions or need more information.

Regards,

Congolese Organizations Afrewatch Acting for transparent and peaceful elections Framework for concentration on the natural resources of Ituri (CDC / RN) Coalition for the governance of public enterprises in the extractive sector (COGEP) Congo is not Sell (Congo is not for sale) Congo New Filimbi Good governance initiative and Human rights (IBGDH) Justice for all Lucha Citizen’s rights and anti-corruption observatory in the DRC (OCIDC) Public expenditure observatory (ODEP) Observatory for studies and support for social and environmental responsibility (OEARSE) UNIS Pan-African platform for the fight against corruption

International OrganizationsEG JusticeFACT CoalitionFreedom HouseGlobal WitnessHuman Rights FirstHuman Rights WatchNever Again CoalitionThe ONE CampaignOpen Society FoundationsOxfam AmericaPlatform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) Publish What You Pay USResource MattersRights and Responsibility in Development (RAID) The SentryTransparency International

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos