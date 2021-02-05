100 million Covid shots in 100 days don’t bring us back to normal





April 30 will mark the end of the first 100 days of President Joe Biden’s tenure. It’s a benchmark that presidents often set to deliver on high-priority campaign promises.

In early December, Biden announced that a pledge would get 100 million covid-19 vaccines into the arms of Americans in the first 100 days, averaging about 1 million daily doses. The United States hit that pace around inauguration day, but will need to maintain it for the next three months for Biden to reach his goal.

If it is achieved, how will daily life change? We asked the experts.

Could 100 million doses ensure herd immunity?

First, do 100 million doses translate to 100 million people vaccinated by April 30?

The short answer: no.

Biden stressed that his goal does not mean that 100 million people will be fully immunized, but rather that 100 million vaccines will be administered. After all, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two doses.

When we first reached out to members of Biden’s team in early December to ask for this target number, they said they aimed for 50 million people to receive both doses and be fully vaccinated. Then, in early January, they said the president-elect would rather release most of the vaccine supply as it is produced, rather than withhold doses for the second vaccines, assuming the new vaccine product would cover these recalls on time. The Trump administration, still in office, announced a similar plan. Even now, however, about two weeks into Biden’s tenure, confusion continues to surround the implementation of this policy, which could influence the number of people who receive the two doses of the vaccine in the first 100 days.

During a Jan. 26 press briefing, Biden said his goal of 100 million shots “means somewhere between 60 maybe less, maybe more than a million people” will receive at least one dose of the vaccine.

Some critics have said the target number should be higher. A day earlier, Biden had suggested he might want to increase the vaccination rate to 1.5 million per day.

Whether it’s 50 million or 60 million fully vaccinated people at the end of April, that number is still well below the herd immunity threshold recommended by public health experts.

Remember that herd immunity is achieved when a sufficient number of people in a population become resistant to a disease and have difficulty in spreading. Epidemiologists estimate that at least 70% of a population must be protected to achieve herd immunity. Since it is not known how long natural immunity lasts after being infected with the coronavirus, it is recommended that even those who have had covid be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suggested that the herd’s immunity benchmark could be higher, up to 90%, especially as it appears that some news Covid variants are more transmissible than the dominant American strain.

For now, let’s leave the herd immunity estimate at 70% and calculate how long it would take to reach that level.

Dr. Bruce Y. Lee, professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York, explained mathematics to KHN. About 330 million people live in the United States. Seventy percent of that figure equates to about 231 million.

Currently, the United States only has access to the Moderna and Pfizer two-dose vaccines, which means the country would need 462 million doses to immunize enough people to reach that 70% mark.

At a million doses administered per day, it would take over 460 days. “What we would achieve in early 2022,” Lee said.

An added challenge: Of the estimated 330 million people in the United States, approximately 70 million are children and are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine, so the vast majority of adults would need to be vaccinated to reach that level. collective immunity.

Others have sketched how the schedule speeds up if the number of vaccinations improves. For example, KFF CEO Drew Altman wrote in one column that if the United States increased vaccine delivery to 1.9 million vaccines per day, 70% of the population could benefit from a vaccination coverage before Labor Day. If vaccinations were increased to 2.4 million per day, that threshold could be reached by July 4 (KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF.)

In addition, other vaccines are in development that only require a single dose, such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and may alter these projections.

During the second White House covid response team briefing on January 29, Andy Slavitt, the team’s senior advisor, said about 1.2 million doses of vaccine per day were administered during the week. last. Bloomberg News and Washington Post vaccine trackers also report that approximately 1 million people in the United States have received their first dose of the vaccine each day over the past week. And the Biden administration expects that number to increase dramatically in the weeks and months to come.

But roadblocks are looming, including a shortage of vaccines.

Between the Trump and Biden administrations, the United States agreed to purchase 600 million doses, in total, of the Covid vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. A third, or $ 200 million, of that was due to be delivered by the end of March. The remaining doses are not expected to arrive until late spring and summer.

“The brutal truth is that it will be months before the majority of Americans are vaccinated,” Biden admitted at his Jan. 26 press conference announcing the latest vaccine acquisition in the United States.

Difficulty reaching people who may have difficulty accessing the vaccine, such as rural residents or communities of color, could also hamper immunization efforts. And some people are likely to hesitate or refuse to get the vaccine.

When will life return to normal?

What if you became one of the lucky ones to get vaccinated during Biden’s first 100 days of the vaccine rollout?

People still will not be able to resume their pre-pandemic activities, public health experts have said. A sense of normalcy will only return when we approach 70% or more of Americans vaccinated.

“As hard as it is to hear, if you get your second dose of the vaccine before we have vaccinated the majority of the population, we all need you to take the same protective measures you took before you were vaccinated.” said Dr Rachel Vreeman, director of the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City.

This means that even if you are vaccinated, you must continue to wear a mask, practice physical distance with people outside your household, stay at home, and wash your hands regularly. The same precautions are recommended for those who will not be vaccinated before April 30.

Vreeman added that a week or two after receiving your second dose of the vaccine, you’re less likely to get seriously ill from covid. But you could still get sick. And you may pass the virus on to others who have not yet been vaccinated. Clinical trials for the covid vaccines have not evaluated whether it has stopped asymptomatic transmission, only if symptoms have been reduced.

“Immediately at the end of April, for the average American, there won’t be a dramatic change in what they see when it comes to social distancing and masking,” said LJ Tan, director strategy from the Immunization Action Coalition, a nonprofit organization that works with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to disseminate information about vaccines.

Jeffrey Shaman, professor of environmental health at Columbia University, said states should maintain covid restrictions, such as those related to face covering, remote working and limited travel, during the vaccine distribution process. . In a recent modeling study, Shaman and his colleagues found that if those restrictions were lifted this month, 29 million more covid infections could emerge by the summer. He recommends keeping them in place until July.

“At the end of the day, if we lift our restrictions and go back to what it was before the pandemic, the virus is going to come back,” Shaman said. “Then the gun vaccine race will be complicated because more people will get sick.”

Experts also said that with several variants of covid circulating in the United States, some of which appear to be highly transmissible, it is essential to take precautions seriously, especially if vaccines are not as protective against them. Also, the fewer people who get sick, the less likely it is that the virus will be able to replicate, mutate again and create more variants.

As for when will things get back to normal? It depends on the vaccination rate and how many Americans are willing to roll up their sleeves.

“I think we’ll come back to life in the fall, hopefully before Thanksgiving,” Tan said.

Other experts we interviewed said it was possible that there was some semblance of a return to normal in the summer.

But, they all agreed, it certainly won’t happen until April 30.

Kaiser Health News (KHN) is a national information service on health policy. This is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

