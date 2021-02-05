UK Directors Face Strict New Accountability Rules Under Major Audit Reform





Directors are personally liable for the accuracy of company financial statements (penalties and bans for major failures) as part of a broad proposal to overhaul UK corporate governance and audit oversight.

The new business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, will announce the long-delayed reform in a white paper as soon as possible next week. This will include significant changes to the auditing industry after the accounting scandals of companies like Carillion and Patisserie Valerie.

According to officials and industry executives, the over 200-page recommendations to be issued by British business unit Beis will include rules similar to the US Sarbanes-Oxley regulations introduced in response to Enron’s downfall.

These changes make non-board directors personally liable for the accuracy of the company’s financial statements through approval of internal controls and risk management. Directors are subject to fines or temporary sanctions if they are found to have violated their obligations to comply with corporate reporting and audit standards.

The government should make sure there are no restrictions that cost too much to do business here.

There will also be new powers for regulators to set and enforce standards for the audit committee of FTSE 350 companies.

According to several industry executives, new rules for reporting environmental and social obligations such as climate risk are expected to be introduced through the legislation.

Ministers will also discuss whether to expand the definition of “public interest” (currently limited to mostly publicly traded companies) to include large private organizations, charities and universities. This could expand the authority of the audit regulator to include thousands of additional companies.

However, the proposed rule may mean that compliance costs may be higher, and will raise questions about the additional burden that UK companies are incurred by the pandemic.

“This is a big cost for a UK company,” said one UK-based auditor. “The government should make sure that there are not too many constraints that are too expensive to do business here.”

Ministers are also seeking ways to reduce bureaucracy and bring fast-growing tech-based companies to London through a separate review of the UK listing regime, which will lead to a more rigorous and costly drive for corporate governance. It can crash.

Next week’s white paper policy document will accommodate most of the key recommendations from three independent reviews conducted on the sector over the past four years.

This raised concerns about the quality and effectiveness of audits and recommended a series of radical career reforms led by “Big Four” companies EY, KPMG, Deloitte and PwC.

To end allegations of conflict of interest, the government supported Big Four’s operational separation of audit and advisory work overseen by strong independent regulators.

However, it is likely that in a 2019 report from competition and market authorities the proposal that UK-listed companies should use the two companies to conduct a “joint audit” of their accounts, including accounts outside of the Big Four. According to those familiar with the situation.

Instead, Beis is expected to push ahead with a more limited plan for “managed shared audits” for all FTSE 350 companies. This allows small “challenger” companies to appreciate the “meaning percentage” of corporate business, such as subsidiaries.

In John Kingman’s 2018 report on audit regulations, key recommendations for a new regulatory body that oversees the industry, the audit, reporting and governance body, are already working. This will give you greater power to investigate and sanction auditors, but now you will also have scope to pursue company directors.

According to those familiar with the situation, this white paper is expected to have a much longer 16-week consultation period than usual given the degree of reform.

“This is a massive document, and it’s probably one of the most powerful documents I’ve ever read,” said one Whitehall character.

A government spokesman said, “Strengthening our corporate governance and audit system will help the UK remain a world leader in corporate transparency and raise its position as a top-notch place for auditing.”

In addition, there is a requirement that audit firms must look for fraud and abuse, a problem after the scandal of companies like Patisserie Valerie.

Michael Izza, Chief Executive Officer of the accounting group ICAEW, said: “This will be a corporate governance reform, just like the audit profession. We have been waiting for this consultation for a long time and we are happy to move forward.”

