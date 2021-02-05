US Coast Guard ships complete their first icebreaking mission on the Penobscot River





During the winter months, Coast Guard icebreakers are responsible for keeping the river passages open and smooth to prevent flooding.

BANGOR, Maine This is the most exciting job some US Coast Guard ships in the Northeast have on their winter program. They are responsible for breaking the ice that has formed along parts of the Penobscot River.

“We are no longer looking to let ice build up, we are looking to flush it back into the waterway and break it up, and that’s where flood control for the town of Bangor comes in,” Caron Gillum, a officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Tackle, said.

An important mission to keep the river open so fuel oil can be shipped to towns and villages, to reduce the risk of flooding in Bangor later in the season, to keep waterways clear for rescue missions, to ensure the safe passage of cargo ships and commercial fishing vessels.

“If we don’t have this problem, local communities may not have fuel oil and supplies,” said Gillum.

Along with a pair of smaller ships, Bridle and Tackle, U.S. Coast Guard Thunder Bay joined the effort to help lead the way on Wednesday.

“The Thunder Bay is a 140 foot icebreaker. They can break much thicker ice than we can, so what we’re going to ask them to do is cut us a big channel, then we’re going to break the edges, and then we have the ability to work in waters. shallower and in narrower conditions, ”said Gillum.

I had such a fun day yesterday aboard @USCGNortheast Tackle as members of the US Coast Guard used 3 cutting vessels to break through the ice that formed on the Penobscot River. Tonight’s highlights on #NEWSCENTERmaine. pic.twitter.com/EzFRW8N4M0

– Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) February 4, 2021

The first Wednesday in February was the US Coast Guard’s first icebreaking mission for the winter, but crew members tell us they will continue to come once or twice a week depending on the thickness of the ice.

According to the US Coast Guard, operations are in support of “Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters” (OPRENEW), an effort to ensure communities in Northeastern New York, Maine have the safety, supplies , the energy and emergency resources they need throughout the winter.

“There’s a lot of training, preparation and maintenance that goes on throughout the year to make sure we’re ready to answer the call during what we call ‘ice season’,” he said. said chief petty officer Shae Currington, officer in charge of Coast Manila on guard.

A member of the United States Coast Guard said that “85 percent of all heating oil used in the United States is consumed in the Northeast, and 90 percent of it is delivered by ship on a waterway maintained by the Coast Guard. ”

Coast Guard icebreakers are currently operating from New York to Maine, breaking ice on major waterways including the Hudson River, Connecticut River, Merrimack River and Penobscot River.

It takes almost all day to break through six to ten inches of ice on the Penobscot River.

“The ice is very thick so we may have to hit it a few times, break it and let it overflow,” said Ryan O’Hare, officer in charge of the Bridle Coast Guard.

O’Hare says the COVID pandemic has made things more difficult.

“Honestly we are such a small crew if we lose one person to covid it will wipe out the whole ship and we will lose operations so it was really tough,” added O’Hare.

An important but fun job, the Coast Guard ships do this job repeatedly throughout the winter to keep the river flow open.

“If we were alone here it could be very difficult, but because we work as a team, that’s what makes this job so much easier to do!” Gillum said.







