Tremendous uncertainty over the data of epidemic migration to the UK





The UK is “blinded” about the impact of the new immigration policy. This is because the coronavirus restriction means that the country’s method of quantifying net migration does not work better than normal or will stop.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the University of Oxford’s migration observatory, said there is “absolutely tremendous uncertainty” about what is going on with migration in and out of the UK due to the cessation of international passenger surveys, which are generally the primary means of measuring migrant flow. .

Data collection was stopped in March of last year as it was difficult to conduct face-to-face interviews at border points during the epidemic.

Figures for new national insurance numbers, another important means of monitoring migration in general, were also stopped due to delays in issuance during the pandemic.

Ms Sumption was speaking as the Observatory released commentary on immigrants who left England during the pandemic. One method of calculation, the Labor Force Survey, suggested that the UK’s foreign-born population fell from 840,000 to 8.3 million between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020.

The commentary, Where Did Migrants Go?, said there were “great uncertainties” about the estimates of the labor force survey and “strong reasons” to believe they were not accurate. The survey assumed that Britain’s total population continued to grow as before during the epidemic. As a result, the decline in the foreign-born population would have been overestimated.

Nevertheless, the report admitted that the British population declined during the pandemic, especially in London.

Uncertainty arises as the UK introduces a new immigration system after free movement between the UK and the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein countries. The new system, implemented from January 1st, makes it much more difficult to hire workers in European countries, but much easier to hire workers elsewhere in the world.

There was a lot of uncertainty about what was going on with the migration because all of the legitimate data sources were “incredibly disrupted”.

“This will make us blind as the UK introduces a new immigration system and will make it harder to understand the impact of the new policy,” she said.

Last month, the Economic Statistics Center of Excellence, an agency founded by the Office for National Statistics, calculated that up to 1.3 million overseas births left the UK from the third quarter of 2019 to the same quarter of 2020.

Information about the UK population size is critical to setting policies related to the labor market and immigration, as well as measuring the success of initiatives such as the EU Settlement Plan aimed at registering European-born residents of the UK.

In King’s College London’s changing European think tank, British senior researcher Jonathan Portes said a study by the Immigration Observatory confirmed his view that London’s population had declined dramatically due to the outflow of foreign-born workers.

However, he added, “The widespread difference in estimates of the number of people leaving the country shows the number of unanswered questions.”

The Ministry of Interior insisted that it maintains a “clear and accurate” picture of immigration to the UK through immigration statistics.

“The Home Office continues to work closely with ONS on immigration-related issues such as withdrawal of international passenger surveys, transforming statistics and improving quality over the long term.”

