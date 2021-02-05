U.S. Journalists Praise Lawmakers’ Press Freedom Efforts





WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2021 / PRNewswire / – America’s leading professional organization of journalists on Thursday applauded the efforts of U.S. lawmakers to advance press freedom.

Legislation tabled in the House on Thursday would ban foreign aid to government entities that the US government believes have flagrantly violated journalists’ human rights, and would demand sanctions against those who participated in such acts.

The bill, titled “Jamal Khashoggi Press Freedom Accountability Act of 2021,” was drafted in the House by Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif. A complementary measure was proposed in the Senate last year by Democrats Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for the Washington Post, was murdered in October 2018 in Turkey by agents of the crown prince. Saudi Arabian Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, a separate bill introduced in the Senate on Thursday would direct the US State Department to create a roving ambassador for press freedom and train foreign service officers on how to promote media independence and to protect foreign journalists. The bill, “The Global Press Freedom Act,” was drafted by Senator Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana, and Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii.

In 2020, 21 journalists were killed for reporting the news, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Several other indicators of press independence and security have shown declines in recent times.

National Press Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews and AFN Institute for Journalism President Angela Greiling Keane issued the following statement:

Every year dozens of journalists around the world are either killed or attacked, and the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi was one of the most gruesome examples of this unacceptable phenomenon. We welcome any effort that would serve justice in cases where journalists are killed or blatantly. abused or which would promote the freedom of the world press. “

The National Press Club, founded in 1908, is the world’s premier professional organization for journalists with nearly 3,000 members worldwide. The Club is a strong voice for press freedom abroad and at home.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, a nonprofit affiliate of the Club, promotes engaged global citizenship through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to educate the public in ways that inspire engagement. civic.

Contacts: John M. Donnelly, Chairman of the AFN Press Freedom Team; [email protected], (202) 650-6738 Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; [email protected], (202) 662-7561

SOURCE: NATIONAL PRESS CLUB

