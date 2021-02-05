Climate Change: A future heat wave in the UK could endanger the health of 12 million people, the report warns. British news





Floods and heat waves from climate change are putting the health of millions of people at risk, campaigners warned.

Nearly 12 million people in the UK are vulnerable to future summer heatwaves from climate change, and underlying health conditions such as the elderly and heart disease are particularly at risk.

Clara Goldsmith of the Climate Coalition, which brings together 140 organizations, said: “We have to deal with climate change, which is the root cause of climate change. We do this by decarbonizing the economy, making our homes greener, and making sure the transportation sector is greener, and there are really many benefits.

Journey to net zero CO2

“We know that people who walk more and ride bikes are healthier and have less burden on the NHS, which brings benefits in terms of clean air helping people across the country.”

About 1.8 million people in the UK live in severe flood hazard areas.

This could increase to 2.6 million people in 17 years, and flood victims are four times more likely to experience mental health problems than people who are not affected by the flood.

The heat-related mortality rate for people over 65 increased by 21% between 2004 and 2018, and seniors are particularly at risk due to the lack of requirements for temperature control in motor homes.

In cities, temperatures are much higher during heatwaves and two-thirds of London apartments may experience overheating until the 2030s, the report warns.

Higher temperatures are also associated with an increased risk of suicide.

In Pentre, Shropshire, Mark Cuthbert-Brown flooded 3 times in 11 months.

He said: “If you know the water is coming, lifting everything up is physically hard and tiring, and I had almost everything before the flood this year.

“Then it causes a lot of debris to the house, a lot of damage to the house and it is physically drained.”

The researchers also found that 8,500 people died in 2018 from a series of heatwaves caused by climate change.

