US leaders urge military to get vaccinated





WASHINGTON With more than half of the United States reluctant or categorically opposed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, a VIP-packed video call on Thursday targeted military families across the country with an urgent appeal: get vaccinated.

We need your help, First Lady Jill Biden told hundreds of listeners during an appeal set up by Blue Star Families. That’s why we encourage everyone to mask themselves, to distance themselves socially and to get vaccinated when it’s your turn.

The call included detailed medical explanations from Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s foremost infectious disease expert, who answered questions from the audience, as well as urgent requests from Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Hollyanne, who is a nurse. Their calls underscored widespread concern about the reluctance of service members and their families to be vaccinated.

According to senior defense officials, the percentage of the military who refuse to be vaccinated is about the same as that of the general population, at around half. A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about 51% of American adults say they don’t get the shot or want to wait and see. KFF said the number of people wanting to be vaccinated had increased since December.

The trends in the military “are very similar to what the American population as a whole has found the older population to be more willing to be vaccinated. The younger population has been a little more hesitant about it,” Air Force Brig. General Paul Friedrichs, the surgeon for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at a recent press conference. “I think as we move forward and educate our population about vaccine safety, we hope and are confident that this will allay some of the concerns.

Although Milley noted that the vaccine was a personal decision, he told the video audience that the vaccines have been shown to be safe and very effective. And Hollyanne Milley added her assessment that the vaccine saves lives.

Members of the public flooded the chat with questions, ranging from details of other medical remedies and vaccine safety for people with various conditions to whether the coronavirus is deadlier than regular flu.

Fauci presented a number of them, providing details on how the vaccines were developed and why they are considered safe. Asked about the effect of the vaccine on a pregnant woman, he said he was sure and that many pregnant healthcare workers had received the vaccine because they believed the risk of contracting COVID was much greater than the potential effects of the vaccine.

Defense officials said they did not have detailed statistics on the exact number of service members who refused the vaccine, which is strictly voluntary for the military. As of Thursday, the Department of Defense received more than 872,000 doses of the vaccine and administered more than 500,000.

Friedrichs said the department has now vaccinated nearly everyone who requested vaccines in the first priority group, which includes frontline workers, police, medical personnel and those caring for patients or military personnel with COVID. . In addition, all residents and staff of the two armed forces nursing homes have been vaccinated.

So far, he said, only two people have experienced any side effects and both have made a full recovery.

It’s a voluntary vaccine, Friedrichs said. There are people from all walks of life in our country, I think, who are making this choice because they are being offered the opportunity to be vaccinated. He said the Defense Ministry tries to encourage people to get vaccinated and stress that it is safe and effective. He added that service members who refuse to fire are allowed to continue in their jobs.

In addition to the vaccine distribution, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday released a memo saying everyone on military installations should wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor spaces, other than their personal homes.

The memo spelled out exceptions, such as when a person is alone in an office with a closed door and floor-to-ceiling walls or for brief periods when eating and drinking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

