Man Who Wore Horns During U.S. Capitol Riot Transferred To Virginia Jail





WASHINGTON A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns was transferred to a Virginia jail on Thursday after a federal judge ordered authorities to provide him with organic food while in detention.

Jacob Chansley was transferred to the Alexandria Detention Center after his lawyer argued that his client went nine days without food because organic food was not served at the Washington prison. A judge ordered correctional officials to provide the special diet.

Chansley has lost 20 pounds since moving from Arizona to Washington last week, his attorney, Albert Watkins, told the judge. Chansley, who calls himself the QAnon Shaman, considers eating organic food part of his shamanic belief system and way of life, the lawyer said.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on Thursday said the US Marshals Service told court that the District of Columbia Department of Corrections requested that Chansley be moved because he could not honor the court order to give him organic food.

The judge said officials at the nearby Alexandria prison could agree to the special regime.

Chansley has been charged with civil unrest, obstruction, disorderly conduct and other charges for his role in the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6. as Congress met to vote to certify Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Chansley told investigators he came to Capitol Hill at the president’s request that all Patriots come to Washington on January 6, court records show.

The FBI identified Chansley from images taken during the riot that showed his signature tattoos. Chansley was inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried an American flag on a pole topped with a spear. Authorities said he also wrote a threatening note to then Vice President Mike Pence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

