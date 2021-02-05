To re-engage the world, Biden seeks first to win over US diplomats





WASHINGTON Pledging to rebuild international alliances and strengthen the moral standing of the United States, President Biden on Thursday presented plans to re-engage the world.

But first, he sought to convince diplomats whose job it is to realize his vision.

With State Department employees tuned in from across the country and abroad, Biden pledged to support you in a speech to career diplomats and public service personnel who have fought under President Donald J. Trump to promote American values ​​abroad while under assault at home.

Mr. Biden acknowledged this. The past few years have been difficult, he said in a short speech to an auditorium of some 50 masked employees at the State Department’s headquarters in Washington.

But, he said, you are the face of America, and that’s important.

You are at the center of everything I intend to do, the President said. You are the heart of it.

Still, some diplomats remained skeptical. Mr Bidens’ gesture was appreciated, they said, and his promises of employee accountability hit all the right notes.

But as political appointments begin to occupy the upper echelons of the State Department, career diplomats who have said they have held up during the Trump administration have expressed frustration at being passed through loyalists to Mr. Biden.

Our diplomats have heard a lot about swagger and ethos over the past four years, said Brett Bruen, former foreign service officer and member of the Obama administration’s National Security Council. What they really want is support and substance.

He said he spoke to diplomats and other former colleagues who were still in the department; they had expressed some disappointment with Mr Bidens’ speech, as it did not deal with how to promote and raise civil servants to higher positions. While President Biden gave a pep talk, Bruen said, he did not come up with any new plans.

For some, the speech was an indispensable antidote to the distrust and contempt of the diplomats who had permeated the department under Rex W. Tillerson and Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State to Mr. Trumps.

Mr. Tillerson oversaw a purge that ultimately wiped out about 1,000 state department workers before being expelled.

Mr. Pompeo had promised to revive the diplomatic corps, confusing employees who were more successful in foreign affairs with less confrontation. But he refused to support staff members who angered Mr. Trump or refute the beards of former Deep State Department presidents.

Within a week of Mr Bidens’ Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken taking the oath, the ministry has yet to release a list of staff who are placed in the most senior positions.

In his absence, former and current State Department employees compiled a tally of Mr. Bidens’ political appointments, which was shared with The New York Times. It includes at least nine new deputy under-secretaries of state and four senior advisers, out of dozens of available positions.

Some of them had previously worked in the department but left under Mr. Trump’s leadership, returning to more powerful positions, also open to career diplomats.

While it is not particularly unusual for a president to install his supporters in key political positions, Mr Bidens is hiring staff who have already been burnt down by people appointed by Mr Trumps, many of whom had little or no experience in diplomacy.

Ned Price, the spokesperson for the department, told reporters on Tuesday that the number of people appointed to political posts so far was a very small sample and that career staff would be represented in the highest ranks of The direction.

You will see a number of respected career public servants occupying some of the most senior positions in this building, Mr Price said. There is no doubt about it.

Several diplomats have also privately voiced concerns over officials who have remained in senior positions after appearing, in the opinion of some foreign service officials, not to have sufficiently defended the ministry under Mr. Trump.

Among them are David Hale, the Under Secretary for Political Affairs, who accused diplomats of leaking information about Mr Pompeos’ wife; and Carol Z. Perez, who, as Director General of the Foreign Service, has not publicly repudiated Mr. Trumps’ withdrawal of Marie L. Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine after raising doubts about the leadership of the presidents. Ms. Perez is currently the acting departments under management secretary.

In his speech, Biden said he was demanding the integrity, transparency and accountability of his diplomats to restore confidence in America and the world.

He also said he would ensure the departments’ workforce reflects diversity, equity, inclusion, echoing a goal that Mr Blinken said he sees as a benchmark for its own success. Far fewer women and people of color are being promoted to higher-level career positions in what has been described as a pale, masculine, yale culture at the State Department.

In his own speech to employees last week, Blinken pledged to rebuild the department as a true representative of the American people.

The fact that Blinken started his own career at the State Department did not go unnoticed by employees, and his message resonated with many diplomats who have felt neglected or sidelined in previous years.

Mr Blinken noted on Thursday the mosaic of the faces of 165 diplomats, the new class of foreign service officers who attended the president’s speech via video call and which could be seen on screens placed on stage.

These women and men represent America’s extraordinary talent and diversity, said Blinken. They represent the future of this department. We were delighted to have joined our team.

Michael Crowley contributed reporting.

