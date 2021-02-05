UK Households Increase Energy Rates for 15 Million Households | Energy bill





Energy rates for around 15 million British households will increase from April after regulators return the price cap on tariffs to pre-epidemic levels.

Ofgem said that in the six months starting in April, the price cap will increase from 96 to 1,138 for 11 million basic tariff customers and from 87 to 1,156 for prepaid meter customers.

Ofgem’s CEO Jonathan Brearley said an increase in energy rates is by no means welcome, especially as many families are struggling with the effects of the epidemic. We’ve been scrutinizing these changes to ensure that our customers only pay a fair price for energy.

This is the first time the energy price cap has risen in two years, more than eliminating Ofgem, which was announced in October 2020, which was cut in 84 years per year.

Ofgem said that after the first coronavirus containment began in March, wholesale energy prices fell sharply, and energy demand recovered, causing prices to rise to normal levels.

Regulators said, despite the rise, price caps designed to protect consumers who don’t switch energy suppliers for better tariffs are still saving consumers up to 100 per year. If consumers want to change their energy tariff, we estimate that they can save 150.

Ofgem has decided to allow suppliers to get 23 pieces back from the new base tariff price cap to cover high-level customers who are unable to pay their bills due to the financial hardship arising from the epidemic. Regulators say the move will help businesses continue to provide energy and protect their customers, especially those in vulnerable situations.

As the UK is still facing the challenges surrounding COVID-19, in this exceptional period of time, ensuring that suppliers are competitively priced, treat all customers fairly, and ensure that all financially struggling families receive the support they need. Look forward to it.

The government and Ofgem have been working with energy industry and consumer groups to support customers in this difficult time, and anyone concerned about paying their energy bills urges them to contact their suppliers for assistance.

Ofgem said suppliers should provide urgent credit to customers struggling to recharge their prepaid meters, and those who lag behind their bills should be put on a cheap reimbursement plan and should not disconnect customers.

