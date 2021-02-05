Australia’s UK launches High Commissioner for the day competition





The winners of each region (Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney) will gain insight into what it is like to lead a diplomatic mission. They will have the opportunity to work with the head of the office to get an behind-the-scenes perspective on diplomacy, politics, trade and cultural exchange.

Australian UK High Commissioner Vicki Treadell said:

I am constantly shocked by the passion and dedication of the young people I meet in my role. I love to hear new ideas and different perspectives! This competition provides a platform for young women to make some changes to improve gender equality and to give us the opportunity to learn from each other.

I would like to encourage all young women, including Trans+, to participate in the competition and start a conversation with the Australian team.

To enter the contest, applicants must submit a short video explaining how they would #ChooseToChallenge if they were High Commissioner for the day and what policies or initiatives they would recommend to make a difference. The contest celebrates International Women’s Day 2021 and supports the #ChooseToChallenge theme this year.

Applications are identified as females between the ages of 16 and 22 and are open to anyone who can attend one of the British Missions (Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney) around Monday, March 8, 2021.

Applications are open until 23:59 AEDT on Friday, February 19, 2021. Videos must be uploaded to https://vimeo.com/hc4aday. Winners will be announced on Monday, March 1, 2021.

See full terms and conditions of the competition.

The panel of the UKinAustralia team selects two winners by location from all entries in the Be a British High Commissioner for a Day competition (Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney). Winners will be announced on the UKinAustralia social media channel.

The competition is based on the Young Leaders Network, launched by the High Commissioner in November 2020, as part of the UK government’s efforts to increase engagement with future leaders.

Melbourne Vice Consul General Catriona Boyd said:

This time last year, I was lucky enough to hear a great panel exploring women’s roles in politics and business. Now, a year later, what came to my mind was a unanimous agreement that it couldn’t be something you couldn’t see.

After moving to London in my early twenties, I found that I had a job like me and, more importantly, accessible. If young people can be what they see, it’s also important to help us know where to look.

So I’m excited to start this competition and welcome a new generation of young women to the team for a day.

Further Information British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell is the representative of the British Government in Australia. She became the British High Commissioner for Australia on March 13, 2019. Read more about Catriona Boyd's experience as a young leader in the Office of Foreign Affairs and Development: https://blogs.fcdo.gov.uk/ukinaustralia/2021/02/ 02/high-commissioner-for-a-day-comp/

