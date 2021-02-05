India equates Red Fort chaos with Capitol riots after US remarks | Agriculture News





The Foreign Office compares the storming of the historic fort by farmers to the assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Trump.

India’s Foreign Office compared the storming of the historic Red Fort complex by protesting farmers in New Delhi on January 26 to violence at the United States Capitol earlier this year by supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers smashed police barricades to storm the Mughal-era fort, many climbing its ramparts to wave agricultural unions and religious flags where prime ministers each year hoist the national flag to mark the country’s independence.

Thousands of other farmers marched on foot or on horseback shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Foreign Department spokesman Anurag Srivastava said the protests sparked feelings and reactions similar to the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, DC, which took place during a protest murder of Trump supporters on Jan.6.

Five people, including a policeman, were killed in the violence on Capitol Hill after Trump urged his supporters to fight as the US Congress meets to certify Joe Bidens’ victory in the presidential election.

Police ammunition explosion seen as Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol in Washington, DC [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]The incidents of violence and vandalism at the historic Red Fort on January 26 sparked similar feelings and reactions in India, as did the incidents at the Capitol on January 6 and are being dealt with in accordance with respective local laws, Indias said. . the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Srivastava.

The ministry’s remarks came shortly after the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday urged the Indian government to resume dialogue with protesting farmers.

We encourage any dispute between the parties to be resolved through dialogue, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said in a statement that also offered general support for the government’s efforts to improve the efficiency of Indian markets and attract more private sector investments.

A spokesperson for the US State Department said on Wednesday that peaceful protests and unhindered access to the internet were fundamental to free speech and the hallmark of any thriving democracy, referring to the internet shutdown on protest sites by Indian authorities.

The Foreign Office comments also came as the Modis administration criticized celebrity support for the farmer protests by pop singer Rihanna and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, among others.

Indian police said on Thursday they were also investigating a protest toolkit shared by Thunberg on Twitter, while a right-wing Hindu group staged a protest in New Delhi against the comments made by foreign celebrities.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of farmers remain camped on the outskirts of Indian capitals to continue the months-long protest against new farm laws that they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of businesses.

The protests that began in November pose a huge challenge to Modi, who said the laws were needed to modernize Indian agriculture.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos