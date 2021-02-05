J&J calls on U.S. regulators to approve its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine





Johnson & Johnson on Thursday called on U.S. regulators to eliminate the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could increase scarce supplies.

The J&J vaccine was safe and offered strong protection against moderate to severe COVID-19, according to preliminary results from a massive international study.

It didn’t seem as potent as the two-dose competitors from Pfizer and Moderna – a finding that may be more of a perception than reality, given the differences in how each was tested.

But the Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose vaccine – just as its competitors have been scrutinized under a microscope – before deciding whether to give the green light to a third option. vaccine in the United States. The panel will meet on February 26.

FDA chief vaccine officer Dr Peter Marks cautioned against making comparisons before the evidence is complete.

With so much need to get this pandemic under control, I think there is no tool we can ignore in the toolbox, he told the American Medical Association last week. We’ll have to do our best to try to find the populations that benefit the most from each of these vaccines and deploy them in a very thoughtful way.

WHAT THE NUMBERS SHOW

Overall, the single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, according to initial results from a study of 44,000 people in the United States, Latin America and South Africa .

But it was 85% protective against the most severe symptoms and, 28 days after their injection, the researchers found that no one who had received the vaccine needed to be hospitalized or died.

WEAKER BUT STILL FIGHTS MUTANT VIRUS

The single-dose option worked best in the United States, 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19, compared to 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa, where a more contagious mutant virus is spreading.

Scientists searched for concrete evidence that vaccines work as the world races to stay ahead of the rapidly mutating virus, and hailed the news that the J&J option, while weaker, still offered protection.

OTHER OPTIONS

In large US studies, two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be 95% protective against any symptomatic COVID-19.

But those studies were completed before the record virus spikes in recent months and the appearance of the disturbing mutants, which means such tests might not turn out the same if repeated today.

J&J is also studying a two-dose version of its vaccine, but the results won’t be available for several months.

PROVISION

J&J said he will have a vaccine ready to ship if the FDA allows emergency use of the vaccine, but it did not reveal how much. The pharmaceutical giant said it plans to deliver 100 million doses to the United States by the end of June.

It plans to file a similar request with European regulators soon.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Institutes of Medicine. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

