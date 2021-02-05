UK home prices are experiencing the biggest decline since April, Halifax says | money





According to the UK’s largest mortgage lender, home prices in the UK have fallen the most sharply since April as the pandemic home buying boom caused by the government’s stamp duty holidays lost momentum.

Halifax said UK home prices fell 0.3 percent from the month to an average of 252,000 in January. This is the biggest drop since it fell 0.6% when the Corona 19 crisis began in April. The decline ends with home prices rising for the seventh consecutive month, dating back to May, when the UK average home price fell 0.2%.

Halifax Managing Director Russell Galley has early signs that the housing market’s uptrend may be depleting. It is difficult to predict how far and how deep the slowdown will be given the general uncertainty caused by the epidemic. On the surface, in the short term, market activity is slowing and prices are under downward pressure with the economy still shutting down and unemployment continues to rise.

Halifax said home prices were still about $13,000 higher than a year ago, despite the January decline, which brought general real estate prices to the lowest level since October.

However, the lender said the house price inflation rate of 5.4% has cooled to its lowest level since August last year. The annual interest rate reached 7.6% in November.

Industry figures for agreed sales are much higher than pre-epidemic levels, but new sales guidelines have declined noticeably, Galley said. And the total inventory held by real estate agents has risen to the highest level since before the 2016 EU referendum.

graphic

Halifax said that in England and Northern Ireland, which ended March 31, most of those wishing to take advantage of government stamp duty vacations with less than 500,000 homes were already nearly completed, contributing to the slowdown of the overall market.

Stamp duty holidays undoubtedly helped increase household demand for larger properties, Galley said. However, given the time it takes to complete in the current market, transactions in early 2021 will not include many borrowers hoping to benefit from stamp duty deferrals.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter @BusinessDesk.

According to the latest statistics from the Bank of England, the number of mortgage approvals in December fell 1.8% to 103,381, the first drop in seven months.

Halifax says that despite the short-term price decline prospects, the shift in work patterns caused by the pandemic has led more people out of the city looking for larger houses with office space and gardens to the housing market.

In the second half of last year, homeowners saw the power to lead the market, Galley said, with many looking for new properties with larger spaces. These structural demand shifts, combined with additional government intervention in policy, could still maintain basic market activity for some time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos