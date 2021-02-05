Job growth in the United States has likely rebounded; more government money is needed





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Job growth in the United States likely rebounded in January, as authorities began to ease COVID-19 restrictions on businesses with the pace of retreating infections, which could offer the strongest signal to date that the worst labor market turmoil was behind after the jobs economy fell in December.

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers step out to visit corporate employment staff at a US Chamber of Commerce Foundation “Hiring Our Heroes” military career fair in Washington on January 8, 2016. REUTERS / Gary Cameron

The labor departments’ employment report, which was closely watched on Friday, will not, however, reduce the need for additional funds from the government, with millions of people experiencing long spells of unemployment and others permanently losing their jobs. and giving up looking for a job.

The economy is still estimated to be short of about 10 million jobs since the peak of the labor market in February 2020. President Joe Biden is pushing the US Congress to pass a $ 1.9 trillion recovery plan, which has met resistance from most Republican lawmakers, now worried about rising national debt.

Bidens’ Democratic colleagues in the Senate were ready on Thursday to take a first step towards the final adoption of the proposed stimulus plan.

The stimulus must pass, said Jason Reed, professor of finance at the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business. Regardless of the number of payrolls, we must not forget that we are considerably under the number of jobs needed to return to where we were a year ago.

The establishment survey is expected to show that the non-farm payroll increased by 50,000 jobs last month after falling by 140,000 in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. December’s drop was the first in eight months and came amid new restrictions on businesses like restaurants and bars to slow the resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The pace of COVID-19 infections appears to have peaked in early January, a trend that could also give hiring a boost in the coming months, if sustained. Infections hit a one-day high of around 300,000 in early January, but by the end of the months they were on average approaching 100,000 a day, with most countries on a downward trend, according to a Reuters count.

The economy recovered 12.5 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in March and April. The Congressional Budget Office estimated Monday that employment will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

The wage bill could surprise on the rise as the Reuters survey was conducted ahead of a series of reports this week showing rebounds in private payrolls and service sector employment in January. Manufacturers also hired more workers in January.

These rather optimistic reports prompted Goldman Sachs to increase its forecast of the wage bill from 75,000 to 200,000.

The pandemic has also disrupted normal seasonal labor market trends, especially in the retail and transportation sectors, which could exaggerate job growth in January.

According to economists, real employment in January typically drops by about 2.8 million, which is explained by the model the government uses to remove seasonal fluctuations from the data.

ON THE SPOT

Almost $ 900 billion in additional aid provided by the government at the end of December could also have enabled companies to rehire workers last month.

Because we’ve seen less than normal retail vacation hires, we might see fewer layoffs in January, which would increase the number reported above, said Scott Ruesterholz, portfolio manager at Insight Investment in New York City. Cutting through the noise, we believe the job market is essentially water.

A second consecutive month of job losses in January is possible, as some labor market measures did not stabilize until the second half of the month. The government surveyed businesses and households for the January employment report in mid-month. Last week’s Conference Board survey showed that consumer sentiment about labor market conditions deteriorated further in January.

There will always be streaks of legacy of stay-at-home orders in California and restaurant closings in New York and other cities, said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING New York.

With the January report, the government will release benchmark annual revisions to payroll data. He estimated last August that the economy created 173,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months to March 2020 than previously reported.

New demographic controls will be introduced in the household survey, from which the unemployment rate is derived. This will create a break in the series, which means that the unemployment rate for January and other household survey ratios are not directly comparable to those for December.

The impact on the unemployment rate, forecast at 6.7% for January, will likely be minimal. The unemployment rate has been underestimated by people mistakenly classifying themselves as employed but absent from work.

Attention will be focused on the long-term unemployed, who represented 37.1% of the unemployed in December. The number of permanent job losers will also be watched after posting its biggest drop in 10 years in December. Economists say these numbers underestimate the economic pain of the virus.

These jobless counts do not take into account the millions of workers who have left the workforce or who have been wrongly classified as employed but not at work or have had their hours cut, said Elise Gould, senior economist at the Washington Economic Policy Institute.

This proves that it is essential to provide a necessary lifeline for these workers and their families.

The participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have or are looking for a job, is also another measure under consideration. The participation rate dropped significantly during the pandemic, with women accounting for the largest share of dropouts.

This has been attributed to difficulties in providing child care, as many schools remain closed for in-person learning.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Edited by Chizu Nomiyama

