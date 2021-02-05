American coronavirus: variant identified in UK ‘could become dominant’ in US, says Fauci





“It appears to be very effective at spreading from person to person,” director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, adding that recent studies show it could be more deadly and cause more serious illness.

The emergence of these viral mutations – first detected in the UK (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1), respectively – could mean a further increase cases, according to Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

The UK variant is already on track to become dominant in hotspots like Florida and southern California “within weeks,” according to a testing company called Helix which has helped identify the bulk of US cases. .

The only way to stop the variants from becoming dominant is to prevent them from spreading from person to person by following public health measures and getting as many people vaccinated as possible as quickly as possible, Fauci said. .

Fauci tweeted Thursday that he hopes the data will support coronavirus vaccinations for older children by late spring or early summer.

And the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday that it plans to use the influenza vaccine update process as a template to authorize any modifications to the coronavirus vaccines to deal with the emergence of new variants. .

“We have the opportunity, and the ability, to try to stop them from becoming dominant,” Fauci said.

New vaccines hope to ease burden if approved

According to the latest forecast from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, the speed of spread of variants relative to the speed of vaccinations will be a key factor in the number of coronavirus deaths in the coming months.

According to the balance, up to 190,000 more people could die by June 1, bringing the total death toll from 455,733 on Thursday to more than 630,000.

New coronavirus vaccines added to the market could help speed up the inoculation process.

Biotech company Novavax announced Thursday that the “continuing review” process for the authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine is underway in several countries.

The vaccine maker said it has started the process with several regulatory agencies, including the US FDA, the European Medicines Agency, the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency and Health Canada. Ongoing review means that the company will submit some completed sections of their authorization request instead of waiting for the entire request to be completed.

And Johnson & Johnson formally applied to the FDA for emergency use clearance for its Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The company has developed a single-injection vaccine that it says could help reduce “the burden of disease on people around the world and end the pandemic,” said Dr. Paul Stoffels, Johnson’s scientific director & Johnson, in a statement.

The FDA will hold a public meeting, and if the agency decides to authorize the vaccine, the CDC’s Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss whether the vaccine should be given to Americans and, if so. If so, who should get it first.

The pressure to vaccinate teachers and return to class

With some students approaching nearly a year since setting foot in their classes, officials are eager to see a return to in-person learning.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that with the proper distancing, masking and testing, schools can safely resume on campus before teachers are even vaccinated. But many states are making teacher inoculation a priority.

So far, 24 states and Washington, DC now allow certain teachers or school staff to receive the vaccine.

In West Virginia, all teachers over 50 who have said they want the vaccine have already received it, according to Governor Jim Justice. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine laid out a plan for all teachers to be immunized by the end of February, with the goal of having all students return to class by March 1.

Alabama and Colorado will include teachers among those who can be vaccinated starting Monday.

But dose availability is still a problem in many states, as officials have complained that their dose allocation does not meet demand.

In some cities, such as Chicago and Minneapolis, officials are at odds with teacher unions and schools because their willingness to reopen comes up against concerns for the safety of staff, students and families. In some cases, tensions have turned into lawsuits and threats of strike action.

Fauci promotes two doses of vaccine for those previously infected

Separately, Fauci said on Thursday that even those who have already had Covid-19 should still be vaccinated.

“If you have had Covid-19, you should still get vaccinated. As re-infection is rare 90 days after the initial infection, you can delay vaccination until the end of this 90 day period, if you do so. But the vaccination is still safe after you’ve ‘recovered from Covid-19,’ he said in a tweet.

Although a study earlier in the week suggested that people who were previously infected with the coronavirus may only need one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, Fauci backed down.

The authors of this preprinted study, which was not peer reviewed, argued that changing the policy to give these people a single dose “would save them unnecessary pain and free them. many doses of vaccine urgently needed ”.

A previous infection can help start the vaccination, Fauci tweeted, but there isn’t enough evidence yet to show it’s enough to compare to two doses for most people.

“People with COVID-19 should always follow the current @FDA guidelines,” he said.

Michael Nedelman, Maggie Fox, Andrea Diaz, Jacqueline Howard, Yon Pomrenze, Evan Simko-Bednarski, Elizabeth Stuart and Naomi Thomas contributed to this report.

