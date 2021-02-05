US helps Saudi defense despite cold weather





As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden has drawn a tougher line on Saudi Arabia than any US president in decades. He said he would make the kingdom pay the price for human rights abuses and in effect make them the outcast they are.

But if Biden is making Saudi Arabia an outcast now, he’s an outcast with benefits.

As Biden announced Thursday that he is delivering on his campaign pledge to end US support for a five-year Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, his administration is making it clear it will not give up. not US military aid to the kingdom and plans to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its own defenses.

His approach reflects the complexity of US-Saudi relations. As Biden takes a harsher line than his predecessors, he and his foreign policy team recognize that the United States cannot allow relations to fall apart. They see the importance of maintaining aspects of a military, counterterrorism and security relationship seen as vital to the security of both countries.

The United States will cooperate with Saudi Arabia where our priorities align and will not hesitate to defend United States interests and values ​​where it does not, the State Department said in a response. by email to Associated Press questions.

The aligned priorities included a long-standing U.S. emphasis on playing a leadership role in defending the kingdom and its oil from attacks that would shake global energy markets and economies. US leaders also see Saudi Arabia as a regional counterweight to Iran.

Biden said Thursday that the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen had created a humanitarian and strategic catastrophe. He said he would stop offensive-related arms sales in Yemen, but gave no immediate details of what that might mean. The administration had previously said it was suspending the Trump administration’s sale of precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.

At the same time on Thursday, Biden also reaffirmed that the United States was determined to cooperate in the defense of the kingdom.

This will include protecting Saudi Arabia’s territory, critical infrastructure and sea routes from the kingdom’s opponents in neighboring Yemen, the State Department said. The Biden administration has yet to explain how it plans to strengthen the kingdom’s defense. Saudi Arabia reports missile and drone strikes and other cross-border attacks launched by the Houthis in Yemen.

Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut and critic of the United States’ involvement in the Saudi air campaign in Yemen, agreed that the United States may still have a security interest in helping to keep the kingdom.

Our aim should be to provide basic defensive capabilities to help Riyadh defend itself against external threats, not to combat those threats to the Saudis, ”Murphy said.

But the United States should not be providing any additional military support to Saudi Arabia, unless we can clearly conclude that the support … will not be used as irresponsibly as it is in Yemen, Murphy said. He nevertheless called the kingdom an important partner and said he would work with the administration to restore relations with Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf countries.

International criticism of Saudi Arabia has increased since 2015, under King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

That year, Saudi Arabia led the UAE and other countries to launch a war against Houthi rebels who had seized territory, including the ancient city of Sanaa in Yemen, the the poorest country in the Arabian Peninsula. Airstrikes carried out by the Saudis since then have killed scores of Yemeni civilians, including schoolchildren on a bus and fishermen in their fishing boats. The stalled war failed to dislodge the Houthis and worsen hunger and poverty. International rights activists say the Houthis in Yemen have also committed abuses, including repeated attacks on civilians.

The CIA and others also hold the Crown Prince responsible for the murder and dismemberment of a US-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The kingdom has jailed women who have sought government permission to drive and other peaceful defenders. He has detained many businessmen and members of the vast royal family.

Saudi Arabia has been conciliatory as the Biden administration takes hold. She said on Thursday that she welcomed international diplomacy in the Yemen conflict. Its leaders highlight shared history and cooperation in intelligence, education and other matters. On Thursday, in what was considered the latest move to Biden, the kingdom conditionally released two Saudi-American citizens held in a crackdown on civil society and shortened the sentence for a third, said the State Department. The latter, Dr Walid Fitaihi, had been found guilty of disobedience to the government.

“I think we will have a great relationship with them, because all the pillars on which the relationship is based are still there,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Al Arabiya-funded TV. Saudi Arabia, on Biden officials.

It was the Obama administration that focused at the time on securing a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabian rival Iran that gave the green light to the military offensive of the United States. ‘Saudi Arabia in Yemen. US involvement in the command and control of Saudi Arabia was supposed to minimize airstrikes on civilians, but it is often not. Yemeni survivors showed fragments showing that it was American-made bombs that hit them. Some of those same Obama officials have since expressed regret and are now part of the Biden administration as it prepares to end its involvement in the offensive.

It is not yet clear how far Biden will go in fulfilling his campaign pledge to stop the multibillion-dollar arms trade with Saudi Arabia.

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of the rights organization Democracy for the Arab World Now, said she was delighted with the administration’s message so far regarding the Gulf countries and the war in Yemen. The organization was founded by Khashoggi shortly before the Saudis killed him

Whitson said she would monitor to see if the United States keeps arms sales to the kingdom simply by renaming offensive weapons as defensive.

Ultimately, the increased pledges by the United States to help Saudi Arabia strengthen its defenses could give the kingdom the face-saving cover it needs to back down from its offensive in Yemen, said Steven Cook, a Middle East researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations. tank.

It could convince the Saudis to declare victory and return home is really the only way, Cook said. Hold our nose and do it.

