British government doubles military aid for vaccine launches in Wales





Welsh Secretary of State Simon Hart and Defense Secretary James Heffe have approved the Welsh Government’s request for military assistance (MACA) to civilian authorities. MACA will provide 96 service personnel to perform a variety of tasks, including up to 20 defense medics who will lead and empower local vaccination teams.

This was in response to a similar request from the Welsh government in December, when the UK government provided 92 service personnel to support the Wales Health Commission, which quickly built and operated a vaccine center. As part of this work, trained defense personnel have given the vaccine for the first time since the launch began.

As part of a recent request, 96 additional service personnel will be deployed starting February 6th and will be working through the end of April 2021. We will be reviewing our progress after February 15th, which is the goal of our first capacity offering. Putting Vaccines into the Top 4 Priority Cohort This review helps the UK government understand the level of demand for 92 service personnel who have been supporting the Welsh government since early January and are expected to complete their duties on February 28th. Will be.

Separately, the British government provided two military planners to the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in North Wales by mid-March to support the planning of immunization programs in the region.

COVID Vaccine Distribution Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

Our troops are playing an important role in ensuring that those who qualify for vaccination across the UK get a jab as soon as possible.

Working with our local partners and medical heroes, we are grateful for their efforts to prove the strength of our alliance and to help keep pace in the four corners of the UK.

Defense Secretary James Heappey said:

We are proud that the British Army and the NHS are working closely to bring the vaccine to market throughout the UK. This deployment gives you the expertise to accelerate vaccination and save lives by strengthening support in Wales.

Welsh Minister Simon Hart said:

This vaccine represents the light at the end of the tunnel and will quickly spread throughout the UK, helping to restore normality as soon as possible.

The British Army is very important to these efforts, and they are very grateful for the work they performed in Wales during the pandemic.

After becoming the first country to approve the use of the vaccine, the UK government procured and purchased it on behalf of the UK. Approved vaccines are available free of charge across the UK and are distributed to the most at-risk people under the independent advice of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Vaccination (JCVI).

Vaccinations are administered by national health services (NHS England and NHS Improvement, NHS Wales, NHS Scotland, Health and Social Care Northern Ireland). Military personnel have been deployed to support health services with planning and logistics support for vaccine delivery.

The UK government has also invested more than 230 million in vaccine manufacturing and will cover the cost of the vaccine, which will be distributed to all countries in the UK, Crown dependency and overseas territories.

There are more than 5,000 military personnel supporting 74 Covid-19 operations in the UK and abroad, including vaccine launches, NHS support, and community testing across the UK.

The military provided considerable support in Wales during the pandemic. In addition to supporting the vaccine launch, it has supported the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST) with more than 90 ambulance drivers and defense medics.

The Department of Defense has also deployed military planners throughout Wales, including the Welsh Government Emergency Coordination Center in Cardiff and seven regional health committees. This support is in addition to field hospital development, including support for Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, PPE offerings, and Merthyr Tydfil’s community testing program.

