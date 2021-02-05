Dianne Durham, first black American women’s gymnastics champion, dies – NBC Chicago





Dianne Durham, the first black woman to win a U.S. national gymnastics championship, died Thursday in Chicago from a brief illness, her husband said. She was 52 years old.

Durham was a pioneer of American gymnastics. Her all-around victory at the 1983 national championships as a teenager was the first by a black woman in the organization’s history.

I think between her and Mary Lou Retton they felt they introduced more power gymnastics, said Durham husband Tom Drahozal. Dianne was also a trailblazer for black gymnasts … She paved the way for others.

This group includes Olympic champions Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas as well as Dominique Dawes, gold medalist in the famous 1996 American Olympic team.

The door was opened by Dianne, Drahozal said.

Durham said he didn’t think about the importance of his victory.

People said you are the first Black Im using Black because African American was not a term in my time of national champion. Do you know that hasn’t crossed my mind once? Durham told ESPN.com last year. Not even once. Do you know how many people must have told me that? I couldn’t understand why it was such a huge deal.

Durham and Retton were the first American star students of Bela and Martha Karolyi, who left Romania for the United States in the early 1980s. Durham moved to train with the Karolyis in Texas and seemed to be on the way. quick to a spot on the 1984 US Olympic team. She won the 1983 McDonalds International Invitational in Los Angeles, a competition held at the Pauley Pavilion, the site of the Olympic gymnastics competition a year later.

However, injuries slowed his momentum. Durham missed the 1983 world championships and was sixth after the first day of the 1984 Olympic trials. An ankle injury on vault, her signature event, led to Karolyi scratching her off the uneven bars. The confusion of the moment and the fallout that followed ended with Durham missing an opportunity to make the Olympic team.

While Retton became an Olympic champion and a gymnastics icon while leading the United States to team gold at the 1984 Games, Durham moved away from competition.

Unfortunately, she did not compete in the Olympics because of politics, Drahozal said. I think the shed accepted it. She was doing professional shows (when we met in 1992). But she told me, this is what it is, I can’t go back and do it again.

Later, Durham started judging and did independent coaching. Her husband said he hoped USA Gymnastics would honor him by inducting him into the organization’s Hall of Fame.

