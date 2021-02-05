SkyGuardians UK Visit, Guardians, Marine Capabilities Exhibition | news





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will deploy the company-owned and operated MQ-9B SkyGuardian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in the UK in July to perform a series of functional demonstrations for Royal Air Force (RAF) customers and other Europeans. military.

The UK signed a 65 million ($89 million) contract last year for three MQ-9B derivative protectors RG1 and three ground control stations (GCS), and General Atomics performed its first flight of the British variant in September. The RAF said a follow-up contract for another 13 aircraft, four GCS and related support equipment should be completed this year.

To replace RAF’s current General Atomics MQ-9 Reapers, the Remotely Controlled Aviation System (RPAS) is expected to enter operational service in 2023. Advances to the previous model include automatic take-off and landing, operating durability of over 40 hours, and functionality. Operates in freezing conditions and routinely operates in unseparated airspace.

General Atomics will deploy SkyGuardian at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire. The future home of British service. Aircraft arrivals are set to debut three years after the company flew the MQ-9B at the Grand Fork site in North Dakota, boasting a temporary RAF mark on the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Operating in the UK will help protectors develop innovative detection and evasion technologies that can safely fly all airspace in the UK, the service says. Additionally, RAF can improve the requirements needed to fully integrate the Protector task into Waddington. Where RPAS is [manned] Fixed wing aircraft.

General Atomics said that during deployment, SkyGuardian will also perform a series of operational capabilities demonstrations for NATO allies, including the Netherlands. The company has already entered into a contract to provide the Netherlands with MQ-9 rippers for use as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets.

that much [deployed] The aircraft will consist of a multimode maritime surface search radar with an inverse synthetic aperture radar imaging mode, an automatic identification system receiver, and a high-definition full-motion video sensor equipped with optical and infrared cameras, General Atomics says.

Tommy Dunehew, Vice President of International Strategic Development, said the company will work closely with several European allies to demonstrate the capabilities of the MQ-9B, including the marine environment, and how the MQ-9B complements and teames in different countries and network environments. . Assets.

General Atomics said the demonstration will culminate with the MQ-9B’s participation in UK-led joint fighter training and will show how maritime capabilities can be integrated with other air, ground and land platforms.

The MQ-9B is receiving considerable attention from customers around the world, the manufacturer says. In addition to the Guardian program with the UK, the company has a contract to supply SkyGuardian to the Belgian army, which will acquire four aircraft and two GCS. Australia has also chosen the type to meet future medium and long term UAV requirements, and Canberra expects to acquire 12 to 16 aircraft.

Late last year, the U.S. State Department approved the possibility to sell four Sky Guardians to Taiwan, and the deal is expected to reach potentially $600 million.

