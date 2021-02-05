U.S. employers add just 49K jobs, highlighting damage from viruses





WASHINGTON (AP) Employers in the Americas barely created jobs last month, underscoring the continued grip of viral pandemics on the economy and likely bolstering the momentum of pressure from Biden administrations for a rescue package bold.

The increase of just 49,000 jobs in January hardly dented the roughly 10 million jobs that remain lost since the virus intensified almost a year ago. The lukewarm increase follows a drop of 227,000 jobs in December, the first loss since April.

The unemployment rate fell sharply in January from 6.7% to 6.3%, the Labor Ministry said on Friday. Most of the decline in unemployment occurred because some unemployed people found jobs, but others stopped looking for work and were no longer considered unemployed.

Even in recent months, small job gains have benefited from a technical adjustment in government data. And without an increase of 80,000 temporary jobs, the economy would have recorded a net loss.

What you have is a lousy report that shows a failed recovery, said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP Payroll Processor.

The surge in new viral infections in late fall forced tighter trade restrictions in California, New York, Virginia and other states, reducing the need for workers. Consumers have also been less willing to dine out, travel, or visit concert halls and other venues as the pandemic continues. Some business closures, notably in California, have since been eased or lifted, but in many cases too late to affect employment data in recent months.

Economists increasingly hope that as vaccinations reach critical mass in the coming months and the government provides new stimulus, the economy and labor market will strengthen much faster than after recessions. previous ones. Bank of America estimates that growth could reach 6% this year, which would be the fastest since 1984.

The tunnel that was in has a light, Richardson said. It’s later this year, when the US economy is reopened, and after widespread inoculation and possibly a stimulus. This is by no means the end of the story. But it shows that recovery could use more media.

Gregory Daco, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, predicts that 6.6 million jobs could be recovered by the end of this year, although that would still leave the US economy several million below its level of before the pandemic.

Last month, service industries that deal with customers in person once again saw the steepest job losses as millions of consumers continue to curl up in their homes. In the service sector, restaurants, bars and hotels have cut 61,000 jobs. Retailers have cut nearly 38,000 jobs. Employment in transportation and warehousing fell by 28,000.

Women, who have suffered disproportionately since the labor market slump in early spring, have left the labor market, often to care for children at home attending online school. This trend continued in January. At the same time, the number of men with jobs has increased in the last month.

As hiring has slowed, layoffs have continued to increase. The number of unemployment benefit claims, although declining in recent weeks, remained at a high level of 779,000 last week.

The hardships millions of Americans face fueled pressure from President Joe Bidens for a $ 1.9 trillion bailout package, which would provide $ 1,400 in checks to most Americans and an unemployment payment. weekly of $ 400 in addition to state benefits. The package would also extend two federal unemployment assistance programs, from mid-March to September, and provide funding for vaccinations and support to state and local governments.

Weak employment data in January could give new political momentum to the Bidens package. Early Friday, the Senate approved a measure that would allow Democrats to bolster Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion plan across the chamber without the backing of Republicans. The measure is now coming back to the House, where it will need to be approved before work on the aid package begins in several congressional committees.

The damage to the labor market since March has widened economic inequalities in the United States, especially for women and people of color. At the same time, Americans lucky enough to keep their jobs amassed $ 2.3 trillion in savings, double the total before the pandemic. This expanded savings pool could fuel a rapid rebound in spending as trade restrictions are lifted and more Americans become more confident in shopping, dining and travel.

There have been some encouraging signs recently to suggest that the economy may recover a bit. Auto sales rose sharply in January. And an indicator of business growth in the service sector has reached its highest level in two years. It also showed that service companies added workers last month. A separate measure of manufacturing indicated that factories are also expanding. The same is true for spending on home construction, with sales of existing homes actually skyrocketing last year to their highest level in 14 years.

