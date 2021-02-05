UK and Albania Sign Agreement to Strengthen Economic Relations and Political Efforts to Solve Serious Organized Crime





The UK and Albania will do more to tackle organized crime and stop spreading across Europe, including the UK, under a new partnership, trade and cooperation agreement. The agreement, signed today (February 5), sets out the ambitions of Britain and Albania for our future relationship, including strengthening political, economic, security and cultural ties. This agreement will not only deepen our joint work on organized crime, but will also allow more cooperation on good governance and political cooperation to improve the security of the Western Balkans to make Albania and Britain safer.

By signing this agreement, Britain reaffirmed its commitment to close ties with Albania and to continue to play a positive role in the Western Balkans.

The agreement will also allow Britain and Albania to build trade relations in the future. The preferential trading terms secured by the UK will allow UK companies to trade as before January 1, 2021. Total trade in goods and services between the UK and Albania amounted to $158 million in 2019. future.

FCDO European Neighborhood and Americas Secretary Wendy Morton said:

I welcome the signing of the UK Albanian Partnership, Trade and Cooperation Agreement, which sets out our ambitious vision for future relations between the two countries. Together, we will build stronger partnerships to combat organized crime, improve governance, support justice reform, and support wider economic development.

The signing of this agreement is in the interest of both exporters and consumers, including British companies such as Vodafone, which is thriving in Albania.

MP Ranil Jayawardena, Minister of International Trade, said:

The Todays Agreement supports 158 million trade relationships in 2019 and provides the foundation for deeper trade and investment relationships in the future, benefiting business and creating jobs in both countries. We look forward to forming partnerships while continuing to strengthen our bonds through trade.

His Majesty’s Ambassador to Albania Duncan Norman said:

The signing of this agreement represents an important and positive progress in British Albanian relations. Albania offers a great opportunity for British companies and investors to expand into southeastern Europe, and by signing this agreement, we have opened a new era of increasing investment in the economies of both countries. In addition, our consensus allows us to continue and build close cooperation in a wide range of fields including environment, energy, finance and education.

