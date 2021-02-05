US STOCKS-S & P, Nasdaq futures at record highs ahead of January jobs report





TipRanks

2 strong Penny buy stocks with over 200% rise on the horizon

Let’s talk about the risk and the big picture. This is the opportune time, because the great risk presented by the COVID-19 pandemic is finally receding thanks to the current vaccination program. COVID is leaving behind an economy that was forced to shutdown a year ago when it was in the midst of a big expansion, spurred by deregulation policies. While the new Biden administration is busy overturning many of Trump’s policies, at least for now, the economy is rebounding. And that leads us to take risks. A period of economic growth and rebound is a lenient time to switch to risky investments, as general economic growth tends to ease everything. Two strategists from JPMorgan recently intervened, arguing that market fundamentals are still strong and that the small and mid-cap sector will continue to rise. First, on general conditions, quantitative strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas wrote: While the recent technical sell-off and short-term compression is getting a lot of attention, we believe the positive macro setup, improving fundamentals and outlook COVID-19, the strength of the US consumer, as well as the reflation theme remain the greatest forces at play. Not only should this stimulate stocks further to the upside, but it remains supportive for the continued rotation towards the economic reopening On this basis, Eduardo Lecubarr, head of the Small / Mid-Cap strategy team, now sees opportunities for investors, especially in smaller stocks. We stand by our view that 2021 will be a stockpicker’s paradise with great opportunities to make money if you’re willing to go against the grain Many macro indicators have gone down in January, but SMids -Caps and stocks in general continued to climb, Lecubarr noted. And if you’re inclined to look at high risk, small to mid cap stocks, you’ll be drawn to penny stocks. The risk associated with these games scares the timid, as very real issues such as weak fundamentals or crushing headwinds could be masked by weak stock prices. So how should investors approach a potential penny stock investment? By drawing inspiration from the community of analysts. These experts bring in-depth knowledge of the industries they cover and substantial experience to the table. With that in mind, we used the TipRanks database to find two compelling penny stocks, according to Wall Street analysts. Both tickers have Strong Buy consensus ratings and could climb over 200% in the coming year. CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) We’ll start with CNS Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company specializing in the treatment of glioblastomas, a class of aggressive tumors that attack the braid and spinal cord. These cancers, although rare, are almost always end-stage, and the CNS is working on a new therapy designed to cross the blood-brain barrier more effectively to attack glioblastoma. Berubicin, the leading CNS drug candidate, is an anthracycline, a potent class of chemotherapeutic drugs derived from strains of Streptomyces bacteria and used in the treatment of a wide variety of cancers. Berubicin is the first drug in this class to show promise against glioblastoma cancers. The drug candidate has completed its Phase 1 clinical trial, in which 44% of patients demonstrated a clinical response. This number included one patient who showed a lasting complete response, defined as a demonstrated absence of detectable cancer. Following the success of the phase 1 study, the CNS sought and obtained FDA approval for its application for a new investigational drug. This gives the company the green light to conduct a Phase 2 study in adult patients, an important next step in the drug’s development. CNS plans to start the mid-term test in 1Q21. Based on the potential of the company’s assets in glioblastoma, and with its stock price at $ 2.22, several analysts believe the time to buy is now. Among the bulls is Brooklines 5-star analyst Kumaraguru Raja, who takes a bullish stance on CNSP stocks. Until now, the inability of anthracyclines to cross the blood-brain barrier has prevented its use for the treatment of brain cancers. Berubicin is the first anthracycline to cross the blood brain barrier in adults and gain access to brain tumors. Berubicin has promising clinical data in a phase 1 trial in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) and has orphan drug designation for FDA treatment for malignant gliomas. We model the approval of Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma in 2025 based on phase 2 data with a 55% probability of success for approval. We are modeling peak sales of $ 533 million in 2032, Raja estimated. The CNS pipeline also includes WP1244 (new DNA binding agent) which is 500 times more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation is expected to enter the clinic in 2021 In vivo tests on orthotopic models cancer patients showed strong uptake of WP1244 by the brain and subsequent anti-tumor. activity, added the analyst. To that end, Raja assigns CNSP a buy price, and his price target of $ 10 suggests an impressive upside potential of 350% over the next 12 months. (To view Rajas’ background, click here) What is the rest of the street saying? 3 purchases and 1 wait add up to a strong consensual purchase note. Considering the average price target of $ 8.33, stocks could climb about 275% in the coming year. (See CNSP stock market analysis on TipRanks) aTyr Pharma (LIFE) The next title, aTyr Pharma, focuses on inflammatory diseases. Its main drug candidate, ATYR1923, is a neuropilin-2 (NRP2) agonist, acting through the receptor proteins expressed by the NRP2 gene. These pathways are important for development and cardiovascular disease and play a role in pulmonary sarcoidosis of pulmonary inflammatory disease. In December, the company reported that the drug candidate had completed enrollment of 36 patients in a Phase 1b / 2a clinical trial, testing the drug in the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis. The results of this study are expected in 3Q21 and will inform further trials with ATYR1923, including against other forms of inflammatory lung disease. On a more immediate note, in early January, the company announced the first results of another Phase 2 clinic involving ATRY1923 this time in the treatment of inpatients with severe respiratory complications from COVID-19. Results were positive, showing that a single dose of ATYR1923 (at 3 mg / kg) resulted in a median recovery time of 5.5 days. Overall, of patients treated this way, 83% saw a cure within a week. Covering LIFE for Roth Capital, 5-star analyst Zegbeh Jallah noted: We like the risk profile here, with two shots on goal, and updated COVID study data details are expected in the coming months. . Also recently announced, data from aTyr’s pulmonary sarcoidosis program will be reported in 3Q21, the success of either of these studies could result in a doubling or more in market cap as these opportunities barely appear to be. taken into account by investors. In keeping with his bullish approach, Jallah gives LIFE shares a buy rating and his price target of $ 15 suggests an impressive upside potential of 277% for the coming year. (To see Jallahs’ history, click here) Other analysts are on the same page. With 2 additional purchase notes, the word on the street is LIFE is a strong buy. On top of that, the average price target is $ 13.33, which suggests robust growth of around 236% from the current price of $ 3.97. (See LIFE Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for trading penny stocks at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

