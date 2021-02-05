Murdoch Empire launches UK news-driven streaming service





Rupert Murdoch’s media empire unveiled a bet on the future of UK News TV with a soft launch of a streaming service that aims to bring the spirit of a media brand to a small screen.

Murdoch’s News UK announced that its debut show, News to Me, will be an entertainment-focused daily panel presented by radio talk show host and former deputy editor of The Sun, Gordon Smart.

David Rhodes, former CBS and Fox News executive who is leading the project, said the spring release of News to Me will be the first of its year-round mix of live programming and on-demand shows. Includes political programs with more opinions.

Each show is categorized under an existing News UK brand such as The Sun, The Times, or Talk radio and is distributed via TV connected to streaming platforms rather than traditional TV channels.

Rhodes admitted that the project would be an evolving experiment in a fast-growing streaming market with few news-driven products.

“It will take time. And we’ll give it time,” he said. “I really don’t think the market will be ready for the launch of some sort of big red carpet, Leicester Square, a ribbon cutting.”

News UK’s debut show’News to Me’, Gordon Smart © S Meddle / ITV / Shutterstock

Before the strategy became clear, Murdoch’s plan was likened to British Fox News, which aimed to inject American-style opinions and debates into the more stable and tightly regulated UK broadcast market.

Rhodes made it clear that his plan was not to replicate American cable news, but to provide the British audience with a “recognizable” combination of personality, attitudes and opinions that were the driving force behind the British Murdoch news empire.

“We will have a lot of people who have a lot of opinions about the service. But, as you know, we have people who have commented in the comments section of the paper, and there are definitely people who have a lot of comments on talk radio,” he said. “And it will bring some coverage to life. But it will be mixed once again.”

News UK has obtained a broadcast license from media regulator Ofcom, and Rhodes says it must be “in the spirit and content of the regulation.”

However, he pointed out that the rules were created for the traditional television age and are different in online video. Some live programs, for example, include filming the radio output of News UK, which operates according to rules of fairness that are more comfortable than broadcast television.

“We have a really competent compliance team trying to unpack it and figure out where the legal guardrails are,” he said. “We will be in them.”

Rhodes stressed that News UK’s plans were different from GB News, a startup 24-hour news channel backed by Discovery and veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil.

Rhodes admitted that the market was hardly tested, but said the streaming service was a commercial company in its own right, not as a means of promotion for The Times or The Sun.

“This is not a reach product. This is a commercial product and this is a product that can make money,” he said, pointing out the potential of automated and personalized advertising on connected television.

Drawing similarities to Murdoch’s past attempts to disrupt the news media, he said the project represents a bet on how television consumption is changing.

Rhodes said, “I made a big bet in the company’s history.” “There’s usually a direction about where pay TV goes and where multichannel cable TV goes,” he said. “Fortunately I was there for a few. And it feels like that at an early stage.”

