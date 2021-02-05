United States deploys more than 1,000 active-duty troops to deliver vaccines





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 1,100 active-duty soldiers to help deliver COVID-19 vaccines, the White House said on Friday.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt said in a briefing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had approved the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s request to “increase and speed up vaccinations through the country”.

Austin sent the first batch of active-duty personnel to support state vaccination sites in California. They will arrive within the next 10 days, Slavitt said.

The 1,100 active duty members will be divided into five teams, two from the Army and one from the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.

“The military’s vital role in supporting the sites will help immunize thousands of people per day and ensure that every American who wants a vaccine gets one,” Slavitt said.

US awards $ 231 million contract for over-the-counter home virus testing

Earlier this week, Slavitt announced that the United States had awarded a contract worth more than $ 230 million to increase production of a home coronavirus test made by Ellume.

On Friday, Slavitt said six more companies would step up home kit manufacturing to increase testing across the country.

“It won’t be easy and it won’t happen overnight, but today’s announcement represents another step in the long journey back to normal life,” Slavitt said.

The Biden administration is also using the Defense Production Act to provide Pfizer with more equipment and supplies to increase vaccine production, according to Tim Manning, supply chain coordinator for the national response to COVID. -19.

“Right now, one of the factors weighing on the increase in vaccine manufacturing is the lack of equipment and ingredients,” Manning said. “This is why we are leveraging the important power of the Defense Production Act.”

The law is also being used to help the United States produce more surgical gloves for frontline healthcare workers, in an effort to reduce reliance on foreign manufacturers.

“We are already working to increase the availability of N95 masks for frontline workers, but another area of ​​critical concern that we hear time and time again is surgical gloves,” Manning said. “At the moment we just don’t have enough gloves. We almost 100% depend on foreign manufacturers to export our country’s surgical gloves to us which protect healthcare workers. This is unacceptable, and we are using all of our authorities to fix it. “

The announcements come a day after Johnson & Johnson asked U.S. health regulators to clear its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Drugmakers’ request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report, in which it said the vaccine had a 66% infection prevention rate in its large trial global.

The Food and Drug Administration is asking its independent advisers to publicly debate all the data behind the single-dose vaccine before deciding whether to give the green light to a third vaccine option in the U.S. The group will meet on February 26.

The J&J single-injection vaccine could simplify the vaccination campaign in the United States, which currently relies on two-dose doses, amid concerns of emerging variants.

More than 57 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed with 35 million doses administered across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Senate passes budget resolution to advance $ 1.9 trillion COVID aid program in Bidens

The United States has reported more than 26 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 455,000 deaths from the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

