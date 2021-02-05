COVID-19: New UK Coronavirus Cases Continue To Decline With First Vaccination Of Approximately 11 Million People | UK news





The number of new coronavirus cases in the UK has once again declined, bringing nearly 11 million people to the first vaccination.

According to recent government data, the number of corona 19 confirmed cases increased by 19,114 cases compared to 26,34 cases the previous day and 29,079 cases per week.

Another 1,014 people died after testing positive. It came after 915 deaths were reported yesterday, compared to 1,245 last Friday.

Real-time COVID news from UK and worldwide

The total number of vaccinations currently exceeds 11 million. The first dose is 10,971,047 and the second dose is 505,993.

When asked what containment restrictions could be eased next month thanks to the UK’s speed of vaccine release, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Although the vaccine program is shooting big shots-almost 11 million people have been vaccinated now.

“It’s still too early to talk to the 31,670 people who have been hospitalized with the COVID we’re talking about right now. Too many.

“The NHS is still under pressure, and we all have to work to lower these cases.”

Yesterday the government announced that 1 in 5 adults in the UK were first vaccinated against COVID.

Image: James Logan gets a jab from a soldier supporting a vaccine program at the Royal Highland Showground near Edinburgh.

Hancock said the UK plans to offer jabs to 15 million people by February 15, including the top four groups.

Since then, the government has announced targets for more than 50 units with vaccine launches by May.

Mr. Hancock said: “My plan is that we should be able to provide vaccines to everyone in categories 1 through 9 by May.

“A lot of things have to be done right to achieve that goal, especially the rate limiting factor, supply. But I’m sure. If you keep working with the NHS and everyone else to make it happen, if you’re at a pace you can’t We can make sure everyone gets the vaccine by May.”

It came as researchers discovered that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which led the UK’s rapid launch, was still effective against the COVID strain first discovered in Kent and the southeast.

Researchers show similar efficacy for the transformation when the jab is compared to the original.

Sky News also heard from government sources that ministers have begun investigating the creation of digital immunity passports.

It is said that a research group has been formed to explore the possibilities, as countries face the possibility of returning to overseas travel.

Earlier today, SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) released its latest estimates for the UK’s R number, narrowing slightly between 0.7 and 1.

This means that every 10 people who get coronavirus will get 7 to 10 people infected.

