US sets record with 5,000 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday





The United States experienced the deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

What you need to know on Thursday, 5,078 Americans succumbed to COVID-19, surpassing the country’s previous record for deaths of 4,466 on Jan. 12 It is a reminder that, as many viral measures are moving in a positive direction , the pandemic continues. to devastate families at alarming rate The number of new COVID-19 cases has remained below 200,000 for 19 consecutive days Hospitalizations fell for 24 consecutive days, to 88,668 on Thursday after peaking at more than 132,000

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, 5,078 Americans succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, surpassing the country’s previous record for deaths of 4,466 dead on January 12.

It’s a reminder that, as many viral measures move in a positive direction, the pandemic continues to devastate families at an alarming rate.

After the United States hit a record 300,000 new daily cases in early January, that number has fallen below 200,000 for 19 straight days. As of Thursday, 122,473 new confirmed cases were reported.

Hospitalizations declined for 24 consecutive days, to 88,668 on Thursday after peaking at more than 132,000.

But the daily death toll has continued to hover around its all-time highs, steadily hitting or approaching 4,000.

In total, the United States has recorded nearly 26.7 million cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic and more than 455,000 related deaths.

As of Thursday, nearly 28 million Americans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while nearly 7 million more had received two doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that it will seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine. Unlike the other two vaccines approved so far, by Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnsons only require one dose. However, it is not as effective in preventing moderate to severe disease 66% compared to about 95% for others.

Health experts fear that more contagious variants of the virus, such as those first identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, could settle in the United States. As of Thursday, at least 618 cases of variants had been detected in 33 states, the CDC said.

