U.S. and Serbian law enforcement cooperate to fight international fraud and money laundering





A Serbian man has been extradited to the United States to face allegations he deceived investors over more than $ 70 million, Interim U.S. District Attorney Prerak Shah said.

Serbian authorities arrested 32-year-old Antonije Stojilkovic following a US request for provisional arrest on July 24, 2020. Stojilkovic subsequently consented to his extradition. On February 4, 2021, the FBI completed the removal of Stojilkovic from Serbia to the Northern District of Texas.

The successful cooperation in this case sends a strong message that Serbia is not a safe haven for international criminal activity, said US Ambassador to Serbia Anthony F. Godfrey.

The United States is grateful for the cooperation and assistance of the Serbian authorities in helping to end this massive case of fraud. Working together is the only way to protect our citizens from cross-border crime, said Ambassador Godfrey.

Mr. Stojilkovic and more than a dozen other suspected fraudsters were indicted by a Dallas-based federal grand jury with conspiracy to commit wire-fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in July 2020. His Co-conspirators include Kristijan Krstic, Xenia Faye Atilano Krstic, Marko Pavlovic, Uros Selakovic and Nenad Krstic, all arrested during the Serbian police operation in July. U.S.-based co-conspirator Haojia Miao was arrested in California in October 2020.

The $ 70 million scam has spanned multiple continents, targeting U.S. citizens and foreigners, Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah said. We are proud to bring Mr. Stojilkovic to Dallas to stand trial in a US courtroom. The US Department of Justice is not backing down in our fight against cybercrime.

Stojilkovic and his partners are accused of executing a global scam that allegedly defrauded investors for millions of dollars, said Dallas FBI Special Agent Matthew J. DeSarno. The FBI is uniquely equipped to work with our offices and law enforcement partners around the world to investigate and dismantle these elaborate plans. Whether investing in cash or virtual currency, investors must do their due diligence and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

According to the indictment, the defendants allegedly helped create and market more than 20 fraudulent investment platforms, including Options Rider, Bancde Options, Start Options, Dragon Mining, BTC Mining Factor and Trinity Mining.

From their home bases in China, Serbia and elsewhere, the defendants have reportedly targeted investors around the world, including several in north Texas, seeking investments in binary options and cryptocurrency mining.

Online, they billed their binary options platforms as the world leader in the binary options market, boasted an average payout of 80%, and promised 20% refunds on every trade lost. On cryptocurrency mining platforms, they claimed that investors can buy bitcoin at half the market price !! due to 24/7 mining at facilities around the world.

The defendants concocted full profiles with names and photographs, mostly of women, for these executives and presidents of non-existent investment firms, and even used fake names on video conferences to convince potential investors that the company was legitimate. .

After asking investors to wire money through an international bank account, the defendants allegedly provided credentials for a fake online investment portal, which consistently displayed positive returns on investments. They would have fabricated business activities, withdrawal history and electronic receipts. In reality, no actual transaction had taken place and the so-called investment money was used to cover the personal expenses of the defendants, to pay commissions and to promote the scheme.

Overall, the plot is said to have deceived investors around the world over more than $ 70 million.

An indictment is simply an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Defendants are innocent unless and until their guilt is established by a court.

If found guilty, Mr. Stojilkovic and his co-defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Dallas Field Office. The United States recognizes and appreciates the cooperation of the Serbian Government. The Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs provided valuable assistance in this regard. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sid Mody is pursuing the case.

