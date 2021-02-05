UK prudent vacationers postpone overseas travel until fall Trip





British travel agencies, tired of the desperate blockade of the Mediterranean sun, are ignoring summer vacation contracts and instead aiming for an October escape.

Thomas Cook said that 40% of recent vacation bookings are after October compared to about 10% in early January. Despite the travel sector’s message that vacation abroad is coming, it suggests that consumers are listening to the government minister’s opinion about sticking to the UK for vacation. This is possible this summer. David Child, head of communications, said fall reservations are primarily for beach holidays in Fuerteventura, Turkey, Greece and Egypt, as well as city holidays to New York and Las Vegas.

Smaller independent businesses defer consumers at least until late summer, and those who have already made summer reservations are reporting similar booking patterns. David Matthews, who runs The Afield, a collection of small hotels, B&Bs and self-catering accommodations in the UK and Europe, said property owners contacted this week saw all reservations in May go back to fall. Matthews, who also owns a guest house in Andaluca, added that reservations for his business were made in the domestic market and in Germany. I saw nothing in England.

Matthews said that August 2020 is one of the best in his guesthouse history, driven by the interest of Spanish vacationers and British nationals residing in Spain. Last year we had to re-evaluate the way and audience we market, and we’re doing it this summer too.

Another collection of boutique venues, I-escape, says the earliest bookings for offshore properties are in early September. In contrast, there are only a handful of UK properties available in July and August.

The fall lift is led by couples, especially those in their 50s who are confident they will be vaccinated by then. There is a possibility that the resort will extend the season as a result of a late booking. Areas like Greece often close in the fall, but if demand surges, things will change, said Sean Tipton of the travel association Abta.

However, due to lack of reservations during the summer, travel agencies and travel agencies are in a dangerous position. Nigel Wanncott, head of communications at Brittany Ferries, said new bookings in the summer of 2021 have already fallen by 50% compared to the pre-Covid-19 period, and those who booked in advance have begun to cancel. We have already written spring. Now those who have booked the summer are not yet Exodus but shaking, but we are worried. The miserable summer, when people are discouraged from travel, will put us in a serious situation.

Save Future Travel, a 12 travel group expected to lose their second summer income, has asked the Prime Minister for tailored financial assistance for the travel sector on a budget next month. Another summer season, lost by the epidemic, will not only hurt the industry, but also threaten the recovery of the industry and the UK, the letter said in a letter.

Meanwhile, UK vacation bookings hit an all-time high last weekend, following health minister Matt Hancock’s reassurance that UK vacationers will be happy and have a great British summer.

With 19,000 UK properties on the ledger, Cottages.com received 8,000 bookings over the weekend, breaking the previous record when travel restrictions were lifted in June. Almost half of the breaks sold were in July and August, and 50% was for coastal stays.

Simon Altham, Group Chief Operating Officer at parent company Awaze, said it was a surprising number. Last week, the number of reservations increased sharply due to tightening European travel restrictions, and the momentum only accelerated over the weekend.

UK vacation bookings were already skyrocketing as borders were closed and ministers rejected requests to lift restrictions in time so that overseas travel could resume during the summer. Premier Cottages said reservations rose by 405% in the same week in 2020 as people panic over vacation homes during the summer.

Premier Cottage’s chairman Beth Bailey was robbed of a significant portion of our capacity due to reservations that moved from the last closure to 2021. Family-friendly properties for 4 to 8 people are sold out by 75%, and large properties for 10 or more guests are almost all booked even during high season.

