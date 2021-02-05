New report charts US path to net zero emissions





After being stuck for years in their quest to define a long-term strategy to deal with climate change, Democrats suddenly find themselves in a position to do just that.

Yesterday, they received a roadmap.

A report released by an influential group of scientists and other experts paints a picture full of optimistic proposals. He envisions the United States carefully building a political and technical base over the next 10 years to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.

The study by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine puts it this way: The United States “is the best endowed country in the world for a transition to net zero”. It has “abundant solar and wind resources both onshore and offshore. … The country has abundant and economically accessible natural gas and enormous geological and terrestrial reservoirs for CO2 sequestration.

Entitled “Accelerating the Decarbonization of America’s Energy System,” the 209-page report is the first of two strategic guides planned to help regions, states, cities, businesses and voters understand what might be needed to build a $ 350 billion base of federal programs, proposed actions, and new agencies over the next decade.

Its aim is to create a cleaner energy system and help mitigate the predicted impacts of global climate change.

The 17 panelists said yesterday that the second report, due within a year, will predict lower cleantech prices if the United States acts quickly, in the same way that costs have fallen for renewables.

In an interview, Stephen Pacala, professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Princeton University who chaired the panel, explained that the first report was timed to coincide with the possibility that a new president would need early advice. .

“We decided to speed her up on the possibility that this is a pregnant moment for her receptivity,” he said, noting that “there is a very large overlap between what the Biden administration has proposed and what which is in our report. “

The report was written “without consultation” with President Biden or his advisers, he added.

The panel landed on a major economic lever for making the transition to net zero, after much debate: a growing federal carbon tax that begins by imposing a tax of $ 40 on every tonne of carbon emissions this year.

It would raise around $ 2 trillion by 2030 to provide income to pay for policy measures and discounts to help disadvantaged groups not be overburdened by the tax.

Some wanted a higher tax, according to committee members, but most studies have focused on the $ 40 level as having the most understood economic impacts. It would increase by 5% per year.

While Congress previously rejected carbon taxes, the report said that an economy-wide carbon price “would unlock innovation in all corners of the economy and send the appropriate signals to encourage a profitable path to net zero ”.

The report says that a focus on renewables would create 1 to 2 million jobs, most of them for manual workers. It also offers $ 5 billion per year for a decade to support students studying low-carbon technologies and policies.

The report notes that the costs of a net zero US economy by mid-century are “technologically feasible,” but cautions that achieving them will require heavy political burdens on Congress and future administrations.

He says such an ambitious transition would pose unknown challenges ahead, and solutions will require continued political acceptance. The need for swift and coordinated action by multiple levels of government and business over the next 30 years, the report adds, “puts it at the limit of feasibility.”

But he says that an “appropriate flow of policies” would simultaneously produce a number of national benefits, including a cleaner energy system, high-quality jobs, “improving the international competitiveness of the economy” and ” restoring global leadership in energy innovation and technology. “

“The health benefit alone turns out to be significantly greater than the cost,” Pacala said, noting that the report predicts that “a transition to net zero in the United States would almost eliminate the adverse health effects of l use of fossil fuels.

The report estimates that air pollution currently causes half a million premature deaths, especially among the poor and communities of color in heavily congested areas.

“You should want to do this even if you don’t care about the climate; that’s a very big difference, ”Pacala said, referring to previous reports which have traditionally focused on the technology needed to tackle climate change.

The report points out that some of the previous barriers have been removed, creating more opportunities for cleaner power grids. Over the past 10 years, the cost of wind power has fallen by almost 70% and the cost of solar by 90%. Meanwhile, the cost of lithium-ion batteries has fallen by 85%.

Adding more energy storage, carbon capture and sequestration to the mix would expand the use of renewable energies and further reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, methane and other major greenhouse gases , adds the report.

It also indicates that the planned electrification of light and medium vehicles and more stations to recharge them will lead to substantial reductions in emissions. Adding emerging technologies for what is called “direct air capture”, or devices that can remove CO2 from the air, will help reduce residual pollution.

The report calls for the Department of Energy’s funding to be tripled for research, development and demonstration of low and zero emission technologies over the next decade. He suggests that a number of federal agencies may need to be created to help industries and groups promote and implement new technologies.

They could include a “national transition task force” to help assess the long-term implications for transition workers, communities and families. Another could be the White House’s “Office for Fair Energy Transitions” to act on its recommendations and monitor progress.

An independent “National Transition Corporation” may be needed to help communities and regions implement new technologies and mitigate impacts, such as the loss of fossil fuel jobs. The panel also suggests that a “green bank” be capitalized to the tune of $ 30 billion to encourage rapid expansion of private investment.

The National Academies, which produced the report, began as the National Academy of Sciences in 1863, when it was accredited by Congress and approved by President Lincoln to provide advice to government during the Civil War.

It was expanded during World War I, when the government found itself inundated with requests for advice. He absorbed the National Academy of Engineering in 1964 and the Institute of Medicine in 1970.

After its creation in 1863, it defined itself as “an almost independent organization representative of basic and applied sciences”. Its panelists, Pacala stressed, are paid for their expenses but do not receive a salary.

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2021. E&E News provides essential information for energy and environment professionals.

