PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar retreats, US jobs report signals slow recovery

* Gold expected to experience biggest weekly drop in four weeks * Palladium heads for best week since November 2020 (price updates) By Eileen Soreng Feb 5 (Reuters) – Gold rebounded above from the psychological level of $ 1,800 on Friday, helped by a retreat into the dollar and data showing slower-than-expected job growth in the United States, justifying the need for additional financial support. Spot gold climbed 1% to $ 1,810.26 an ounce at 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT), after falling to its lowest since December 1 on Thursday. US gold futures stabilized 1.2% at $ 1,813. “Gold continues to predominantly take the lead against the dollar and we expect this to continue to be the case in the coming sessions,” said Suki Cooper, analyst at Standard Chartered. “Beyond the short term, we believe the outlook remains positive for gold as the fiscal stimulus is likely to lead to large US twin deficits.” Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the dollar fell 0.6%. Job growth in the United States rebounded moderately in January, and job losses in the previous month were larger than initially thought. The U.S. House of Representatives will pass final approval on Friday for a budget measure that would allow Democrats to push the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through Congress. Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency depreciation likely spurred by a widespread stimulus. For the week, however, gold is down 1.9%, its largest drop since the week ended Jan. 8, in part due to higher yields on U.S. Treasuries as they raise the cost. opportunity of holding non-productive ingots. As investors focus on the US economic outlook and consider riskier assets, gold could weaken in the near term, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. Spot silver gained 2.2% to $ 26.87 an ounce, but was down about 0.4% for the week. Prices have fallen more than 10% from the multi-year peak of $ 30.03 on Monday, propelled by a GameStop-style retail frenzy. Palladium gained 2.1% to $ 2,330.04 and was heading for its best week since November 2020. Platinum rose 2.2% to $ 1,121.58 and was on track for the best week since December 2020. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang, Kirsten Donovan)

