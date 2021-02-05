New mutations in more contagious British strains raise concerns





The UK, a cradle of more contagious virus strains that cause Covid-19, further complicates the epidemiological landscape in Europe by discovering new mutations that affect specific strains of the same disease as onefound in South Africa and Brazil.

British health officials announced on February 2 that they had found a limited number of strains representing the E484K mutation in British strains outside Liverpool and Bristol. Reportedly.

Julian Tang, a virus expert at the University of Leicester, which is the same S protein E484K mutation in the British strain, like other South African, Brazilian and Japanese strains, told FRANCE 24.

But this time, a case that wasn’t imported from one of these three countries is what happened in Liverpool, according to Jonathan Stoye, a virologist and research director at the Francis Crick Institute in London. It was developed as. Stoye spoke to France 24.

The E484K mutation has attracted scientific attention due to the possibility that current Covid-19 treatments, including conventional vaccines, may be less effective. But that doesn’t mean that the new form of virus will spread faster.

Resistance to antibodies

501 change[in the firstUK variant], Stoye explains, it strengthens the binding of the virus to cells, making it easier to spread, and 484 enhances resistance to antibodies.

The tricky question remains of viral resistance to antibodies, and further to vaccine resistance. It stimulates the immune system to create a natural defense against disease.

When discovered in early January, the E484K mutation caused concern among immunologists because it could change the shape of the spike protein (which viruses can bind to and contaminate cells), complicating the work of the antibody.

Mutations are very likely to allow the viral strain to better avoid the body blocking the antibody response. It could also reduce the current vaccine’s ability to protect against infection, Lawrence Young, a biologist and professor of molecular oncology at Warwick Medical School, told France 24 by email.

This may explain the recent results of Novavax vaccine trials. [that showed] The vaccine originally showed 95.6% efficacy against the coronavirus and 85.6% against the UK strain, but added that it was only 60% against the South African strain.

Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are working to better understand the meaning of the E484K mutation. Early findings show that the vaccine may be slightly less potent, but the bottom line is that protection against the virus should still be effective for people with a good immune response. Stoye of the Francis Crick Institute said.

However, he added that the mutation is of particular concern to older people, who have a lower immune response and produce fewer antibodies.

That’s why getting the vaccination close together is essential, Stoye warns. The second dose boosts antibody production, which may be crucial to fighting these new strains. One shot is not enough. People should understand that after one shot with these variants they are still in danger.

The discovery of strains with the E484K mutation in the UK could weigh in the heated debate in Europe over the waiting period between two injections. Moderna and Pfizer recommend 3 weeks to 1 month between administrations of the two doses, but several countries, including the UK and Germany, have suggested increasing the gap further.

Extending the period allows more people to be vaccinated at least once without setting aside too many doses for boosters. This boils down to a political decision during a period of public pressure on European governments to accelerate vaccination campaigns.

However, it is scientifically dangerous. BioNTech made it clear that its vaccine was 52% effective after the first dose. This is rarely enough, according to European recommendations (requires a minimum of 50% efficiency), but only applies to Sars-CoV-2 without significant mutations. The British variant can make good use of government efforts to calm and spread impatient voters.

This article was translated from the original into French.

