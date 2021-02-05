Top diplomats from US, UK, France and Germany hold virtual talks – WAVY.com





Posted: February 5, 2021

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wears a mask as he arrives at 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday February 3, 2021 (AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) Senior British, French, German and American diplomats met Friday for the first time in nearly three years as European allies welcome the return of the Americas to the center of world affairs under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

The UK Foreign Office said foreign ministers from the three European countries and the US secretary of state were holding virtual talks on topics such as Iran, China, Myanmar, climate change and the pandemic coronavirus.

The last time senior foreign officials from the four countries met as a quartet was in April 2018.

The meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian took place a day after Biden said to American diplomats at the State Department: America is back. Diplomacy is back.

Biden has turned away sharply from the early US policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, on issues such as climate change and Russia. One of Biden’s first acts as president was to reverse Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Biden said on Thursday that the days when the United States turned over to Russian President Vladimir Putin were over. He pledged to reverse Trump’s order to withdraw US troops stationed in Germany and to end support for Saudi Arabia’s military offensive in Yemen.

Britain, which leads the group of industrialized countries of the G-7 this year and is set to host a global climate conference in November, welcomed the renewed interest of the United States to engage with its allies around the world.

The UK is also looking for new ways to exert influence now that it has left the European Union, such as working with small groups of like-minded countries on major issues.

