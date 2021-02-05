Britain urges US to follow restrictions on arms sales to Saudi Arabia | politics





Britain is under pressure to limit arms sales to Saudi Arabia after Joe Biden said the United States would no longer sell ammunition for use in Riyadh’s offensive operations in Yemen.

Tobias Elwood, Chairman of the Defense Choice Committee’s Conservative Party, urged the government to resume military sales and follow suit seven months after the British government’s striking court defeat.

Elwood, former defense secretary, said Britain should work with the new US administration to develop a new strategy to end the six-year conflict, killing more than 100,000 Yemenis and migrating an additional 8 million.

Saudi-led coalition forces participated in a brute force bombing campaign against the Houthi rebels, which led to civilian casualties and violations of international humanitarian law.

According to the Stockholm Peace Institute, Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest arms importer, was mainly the United States accounting for 73% of sales and the UK for 13% from 2015 to 2019.

BAE Systems, the UK’s leading arms manufacturer, has supplied 15 billion systems and services to the Gulf Kingdom over five years by 2020, according to figures the company disclosed in its annual report.

Shadow International Trade Minister Emily Thornberry said on Thursday that Bidens’ first major foreign policy speech should be reconsidered among British ministers.

The Labor Party called for an end to the sale of weapons for use in Yemen for five years, imposed a ceasefire, opened humanitarian corridors and urged appropriate peace talks to resume. For five years, Tories refused. Now they must listen, MP said.

But government officials said that Bidens’ announcement was a problem with the US government. A spokesman said the UK will take its export responsibility seriously and will continue to evaluate all export licenses against strict licensing standards.

One analyst said it was too early to determine whether Bidens’ move would have a real impact, but at a political level, Britain is in danger of becoming increasingly isolated from arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, senior researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, noted that the US move followed a similar decision in Italy in late January. All of this is pressing Britain to rethink its position, but it’s unclear whether it’s enough to force policy changes, she said.

Court lawsuits filed by arms trade activists in 2019 forced the UK government to stop selling for a year. The judge determined that the ministers approving the sale of weapons, including British parts for the Paveway missile, did not adequately assess the risk of civilian casualties.

But international trade secretary Liz Truss approved the resumption of unlimited arms sales in July, claiming that there were only Riyadh violations of humanitarian law, which were partially paid by British taxpayers.

The Kingdom Air Force is accused of being responsible for a significant number of the estimated 8,750 civilian deaths in air strikes. According to the Yemeni Data Project, the pandemic has slowed raids during 2020, but attacks continue.

According to UN humanitarian coordinator Rise Grande, Saudi-led coalition airstrikes in northwest Yemen last July killed at least seven children and two women.

The charity also urged the British to reconsider following the US move. Pauline Checuti of Oxfam said: For the millions of Yemenis who are enduring the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, it’s time for the British government to follow it.

