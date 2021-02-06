Olympic qualifiers – USA, Mexico, ready for the final clash in the group stage





The United States and Mexico will play their final group stage match against each other as both teams aim to advance to the Tokyo Olympics.

The qualifying tournament for North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) was confirmed last month and will be held March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The United States will kick off the campaign against Costa Rica on March 18, followed by a game against the Dominican Republic three days later.

Key dates in American men’s football Olympic Qualifications March 18 to 30 National League June (dates to be determined) Gold Cup July (dates to be determined) Olympic Games July 21-August. 7World Cup QualifyingSept.-March ‘222022 World CupNov. 21-Dec 18 ’22

The United States then wraps up the Group A game with the game against Mexico at Jalisco Stadium on March 24.

Honduras, Canada, El Salvador and Haiti are part of Group B.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals and the semi-final winners advance to Tokyo, meaning the US and Mexico could both get offers if they meet again. finally.

The United States failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Mexico won gold at the London 2012 Games by beating Brazil.

The Tokyo men’s Olympic football tournament is scheduled to run from July 21 to August 7, 2021, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the event by a year.

FIFA has kept the same eligibility rules as originally established, saying players must be born after January 1, 1997. Clubs are not required to release players in teams to qualify, so many young top players are expected to miss the tournament. US Under-23 coach Jason Kreis doesn’t expect regular players from their clubs to be available, a group that includes Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest and Giovanni Reyna.

The CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifiers took place before the pandemic. The reigning American and Canadian champion qualified.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos