Global Central Banks’ Efforts to Limit Falling U.S. Dollar Raise Specter of Currency War





Are central banks on the brink of a currency war with the United States?

This is the question that worries some investors and economists as the decline of the US dollar during the year forced central banks around the world to intervene in their own currencies at the risk of attracting the attention of the new administration. Biden, eager to support the United States. factories and create manufacturing jobs.

While the key interest rates of some central banks, including the European Central Bank, are close to zero, policymakers are now trying to ward off an appreciation of their currencies to support their economies hit by the pandemic and maintain the competitiveness of countries. exports from their country.

Central banks are trying to stimulate their economies and recover. But in an environment of weak demand and low rates, people will turn to the exchange rate channel, said Nathan Sheets, chief bond economist at PGIM and a former treasury official in the Obama administration.

Other central banks, especially those in Asia, which had large trade surpluses needed an outlet to invest their savings reserves, buy dollar-denominated assets, and sometimes even outright buy others. currencies.

BofA Global Research has estimated that a 4% to 5% depreciation of the US dollar would historically cause central bank holdings in Treasurys TMUBMUSD10Y, 1.168%, to increase from $ 160 billion to $ 180 billion.

The ICE US Dollar DXY Index, -0.57%, a measure of the greenback’s strength against its main rivals, is down 6.6% in the past 12 months, according to FactSet data.

Backlash

Overseas central banks will be on their toes as more pro-Labor constituencies in the Biden administration pressure the federal government to take a more aggressive stance to revitalize U.S. manufacturers.

The Treasury will be firm on the countries which carry out interventions, in particular in the more supported countries. Economic realities demand it, and political realities demand it, too, Sheets said.

During Janet Yellens’ confirmation hearing for US Treasury Secretary, the former Federal Reserve Chairman suggested she would have a bad opinion of other countries that move exchange rates away from market-determined levels.

The Treasury called Vietnam a currency manipulator in December. In addition, the Treasury has also placed China, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and India on its watch list.

Read: Harsh words for China show Biden’s team will continue to fight Trump

Central banks in Asia are increasingly concerned about reprimands and retaliation from the United States, wrote Shilan Shah, senior economist for Capital Economics.

Perhaps this is why some central banks, including Chile and Sweden, have started announcing in advance that they will start buying currencies.

The Bank of Israel has announced that it will buy $ 30 billion in other currencies during 2021.

Read: Here’s Why Foreign Central Banks Should Resume Their Role as Big Buyers of US Government Debt

Toothless

Even as tensions between countries heat up over countries, some market participants say the US Treasury Department won’t be able to match its bark with its bite.

The Federal Reserve and Treasury have little experience in intervening directly in foreign exchange markets to counter the actions of more proactive central banks.

The stock line that the United States wants the dollar to be market determined is just a stock line. It really doesn’t mean anything, said Ed Al-Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Al-Hussainy cited the example of the Swiss central bank as an indicator of American impotence. Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said US criticism would not prevent the central bank from buying more currencies to avoid the currency appreciation.

What will they do? Swiss sanction? Al-Hussainy said, describing it as a moment of truth showing that the United States would find it difficult to impose its will on foreign central banks.

The problem goes away on its own

And others have said the potential tensions arising from increased foreign exchange intervention could subside even without any action from the US Treasury Department.

If I have to guess, I don’t think we’ll come to such a currency war, said Stephen Jen, who heads hedge fund Eurizon SLJ Capital, in email comments.

Jen predicted that U.S. economic growth would overtake the rest of the world as 2021 began.

The US government’s pandemic relief measures easily eclipsed the budgetary efforts of other governments. St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard has said it is possible that US economic growth will reach 6% this year and overtake China.

At this point, the economic strength of the United States would make it less necessary to boost trade from a weaker greenback.

In this environment, exchange rate issues are less likely to manifest themselves, Sheets said.

