



Government strengthens international education strategy to expand global opportunities and help the sector to better rebuild from pandemic, new measures to attract overseas students and new international education qualifications plan based on world-renowned national standards 110 million Turing plan The next steps in the world are open to students from all backgrounds across the UK to study abroad and work abroad

New measures aimed at attracting more international students, expanding global student exchanges to thousands, and supporting international education partnerships were announced by the government today (February 6).

After the new 110 million Turing plan was announced in December, a new website was published today with funding and eligibility details to help prepare colleges, universities and schools to open in the spring. This pioneering initiative will support students across the UK and from all backgrounds to take advantage of the benefits of studying abroad and working in September 2021.

To help level-up opportunities for more people, the scheme will target students from underprivileged backgrounds.

The updated international education strategy, led by the Department of Education (DfE) and the Department of International Trade (DIT), works with plans focused on supporting the education sector to better recover from the epidemic by enhancing global growth opportunities.

This updated strategy reaffirms the government’s commitment to increase the amount incurred from education exports, including fees and income for international students, and English language education abroad, to 35 billion annually, and to continuously recruit at least 600,000 international students to the UK by 2030.

It also summarizes our plans for the new International Educational Qualifications (iQTS) to help teachers around the world educate to the world’s highest national standards and support the growing international demand for high-quality education. It also highlights recent changes, such as streamlining the application process and increasing the employment prospects for international students.

University Secretary Michelle Donelan said:

It is more important than ever to have a proactive global education agenda to help you better recover from the epidemic in this unprecedented era. Our world-class education is an important part of our economy and society, and we want to support universities, schools, colleges and all aspects of the education sector to prosper globally.

We are committed to helping our students, especially students from disadvantaged backgrounds, benefit from studying abroad and working. In partnership with the British Council, we will open our planet to young people and look forward to the exciting and rich opportunities that the Turing Program will bring.

I am also pleased to launch an initiative to enhance the experience at our university from the moment international students apply, from the very first stage of their career.

Export Minister Graham Stuart MP said:

The UK offers world-class education. Thanks to its global reputation for excellence and strong presence in international markets, education exports from EdTech to transnational education amounted to 22.3 billion in 2018.

We are proud to lead the training work of the International Trade Department as our international education strategy aims to recover the sector from the effects of the epidemic. We help the UK’s world-renowned education industry rebuild to a better condition by exporting our outstanding products, services, technologies and innovations to the world.

Schools, colleges, and universities can now access details about the Turing Scheme, including funding rates and eligibility criteria, to help prepare applications for the new scheme before the application period begins in the next few weeks.

The updated strategic actions to promote UK’s world-renowned education exports include:

Initiating consultation on the new International Qualified Teacher Status (iQTS), a new international teaching qualification, to help teachers around the world educate according to national standards, helping the sector meet the growing international demand for high-quality teacher education.

Promote UK education methods to internationally support people with special education needs and disabilities (SEND).

International education champion Sir Steve Smith sets a priority country to cooperate with, promotes export growth and addresses all barriers in the global market.

International Education Champion Sir Steve Smith said:

We warmly welcome the revised international education strategy. Not only does it show the progress we have made since launching the original strategy in March 2019, it also outlines specific actions to support the entire education sector across the UK to achieve the goal of at least 600,000 international students. UK, education exports will increase to 35 billion by 2030.

Visa preparation, new iQTS, focus on a series of priority markets and changes to the beginning of the Turing mobility plan will all help make the UK a more successful and attractive educational powerhouse.

UK educational institutions can take advantage of schemes such as the UK Export Finances General Export Facility, an export guarantee scheme that companies can use to cover the daily expenses associated with exports.

Additional export assistance includes enhancing the international student experience from application to employment, connecting international demand for accredited institution qualifications to UK education providers, and identifying specific special education needs and disability (SEND) export opportunities for UK companies.

Attracting internal investment will form part of the sector recovery plan, with the government promoting the UK education and technology sector and expanding into new sub-sectors, further encouraging foreign direct investment across the UK.

The international education strategy is supported by the government. The Education is GREAT trade promotion campaign represents the UK providing education offerings to international students or trading partners in other countries. As part of the campaign, DIT has developed a virtual program that supports the global recovery of international activities in the education sector.

David Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of the University Association, said:

The Turing Plan opens the door to the world for work and study for college students. This is an important part of increasing life opportunities for all young people, whatever their background.

International mobility motivates and inspires young people to understand their place in the world, develop life skills, and develop confidence and ambition. I strongly encourage new universities to consider Turing participation in international exchanges and hope that those who have previously participated can use this to expand student opportunities.

Vivienne Stern, director of the British International University, said:

I am very supportive of the International Education Strategy, which represents the next step in the joint efforts of the government and the education sector to build the international success of our education system and our attraction to international students. This approach has already provided real benefits, including the introduction of graduate pathways and improvements to the visa system. Despite a very difficult year, interest in UK research has grown.

This strategy is not just about attracting students to the UK. In particular, we welcome the beginning of the Turing Scheme, which will create new opportunities for UK university students to gain valuable international experience. We know that these opportunities allow our graduates to develop the skills their employers need, and that the benefits stand out most to those from less favorable backgrounds.

We look forward to partnering with others across our members, governments and sectors to deliver our strategy.

Cardiff University Vice-Chancellor Colin Riordan said:

The government’s commitment to external mobility for UK students is welcome. The new Turing system will help students achieve more degrees and increase their chances of employment, but the benefits are more than economics. Anyone involved in external student transfer knows that spending time abroad can be a positive life-changing experience for our students.

Studying abroad improves their cross-cultural awareness, language skills, tolerance and professional networks. It also improves confidence, self-awareness, independence, curiosity, flexibility and adaptability. The focus on expanding participation in Turing is very positive. The UK does not have its own government-funded outward travel plans. Turing offers a historic opportunity to shape our own destiny and we have to seize it.

British Council Interim Chief Executive Kate Ewart-Biggs said:

This strategy is a welcome route map of where UK international education will be striving for years to come. Importantly, the new Turing System provided by the British Council will enable thousands of students to study around the world. It provides support to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, making life-changing opportunities accessible to everyone across the country.

