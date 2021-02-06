UK airport staff warns that overseas travel restrictions cannot be enforced





Britain’s plan to strengthen its borders against Corona 19 by ordering people to declare reasons for leaving the country after airline staff warns that the rules cannot be enforced is facing new uncertainty.

Interior Minister Priti Patel announced this policy a week ago as part of a broad package of action, including hotel quarantine for people arriving from “red-listed” countries with virulent virus strains.

She promised to increase the presence of police at the airport and introduced a new requirement that people must report reasons for travel, which must be investigated by airline staff at check-in.

However, an employee at Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, told the Financial Times on Friday that they were not instructed to check why people are traveling when checking in to the Financial Times.

The ticketing officer said that travel is essential and that passengers are not in a position to judge whether they should be allowed to travel or should be denied boarding.

Aviation executives have also personally expressed concern that airport and airline employees are being asked to act effectively as border agents.

Upset that the government hasn’t done more to make sure the travel is truly essential

The industry has warned that ground personnel should not intervene and that police should challenge passengers.

The GMB union, representing the aviation sector staff, expressed “deep concern” for its members. The union said in a statement that “there is currently no government oversight to ensure that travel is made for essential reasons only.”

At the same time, airport staff warned that they are struggling to verify the accuracy of their current mandatory pre-flight Covid-19 test results.

One employee told FT, “We are under more pressure than ever with the increasing number of tests and procedures in place. “I’m upset that the government hasn’t done more to make sure that travel is truly essential.”

The staff said they were instructed to do what they describe as “cursor” checks on the test certificate to verify details such as whether the name matches the passenger’s passport, but they said they couldn’t tell if the papers were genuine.

The trade agency International Air Transport Association has warned that fake Covid-19 test certificates are becoming increasingly problematic, and check-in staff often left the confusing arrangement of paper documents to the police.

recommendation

Meanwhile, the government has begun negotiations with hotels to secure up to 28,000 rooms for a month, where British residents returning from redlisted countries will have to stay for 10 days.

With the new plans starting on February 15th, hotels must be near 10 specific airports and ports where personal security guards are deployed to prevent people from leaving their rooms.

Arriving with an estimated 1,425 people per day will be forced to pay more than £1,000 each for quarantine. This measure was introduced to control the spread of the new Covid-19 strain in countries including Brazil and South Africa.

The government also called the airline industry on Friday to discuss logistics for hotel quarantine. Key details, such as whether passengers will be quarantined in the’red zone’ state, are still unclear.

Separately, Downing Street said it has no plans to introduce a’vaccine passport’ so that people vaccinated against the coronavirus can travel abroad.

However, officials have personally confirmed that there is a long-term debate going on over the next few months on how to facilitate travel abroad, with documents proving that each citizen has been vaccinated.

A government spokesman pointed out the range of border controls that have recently been strengthened, including hotel quarantine policies, that people should not travel unless they need it.

“We also went further and enforced police checks. We are introducing a new process of quarantine managed by hotels for those who cannot be denied entry. Also, people must report the reason for their trip. Until departure.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos