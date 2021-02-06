US to consider giving FBI more resources to fight domestic extremism





WASHINGTON The Biden administration will consider whether additional FBI agents are needed in field offices to deal with the threat of domestic violent extremism, a senior administration official said on Friday.

Last month, the White House ordered a review of the threat of domestic violent extremism, led by the office of the director of national intelligence. This assessment will inform a policy review that will take into account FBI resources, additional authorities, foreign influence operations, and other matters.

The senior administration official said the assessment and initial review of the policy would take around 100 days. The official spoke on a conference call with reporters on the basic rules of anonymity to address the current political discussions.

The issue of violent extremist groups in the United States has been at the top of the agenda since a host of far-right extremist organizations stormed the Capitol on January 6. the transition of power to the Biden administration, led to a series of federal charges against the rioters.

Since the attack, there have been a series of questions about intelligence gathered prior to January 6 and whether the federal government was taking the threat of violence and extremist groups seriously enough.

The government is largely interested in the issue of violent national groups. On Thursday, Democrats and Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee expressed support for new domestic terrorism laws designed to stop violence similar to the attack on Capitol Hill. And Senator Mark Warner, Democrat from Virginia, who is the new chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said this week he had bipartisan support for his group to investigate the matter.

In a letter to President Biden last month, Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, a member of the Intelligence Committee, supported the administrations’ request for assessment and called for the role of foreign adversaries to be considered.

It is essential that we understand the full extent of the threat to our country to ensure that the tragic events of January 6, 2021 do not happen again, Mr Cornyn wrote.

The administration official said most of the intelligence review would fall to the intelligence services of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, but it is the responsibility of the director of national intelligence to coordinate assessments involving multiple departments. .

However, an element of the review will focus on potential links between national groups and foreign networks and organizations, the official added. This part of the review will involve intelligence agencies, including the CIA and the National Security Agency, which are limited in their intelligence gathering on Americans.

White House officials expect the FBI as part of the policy review to seek additional resources to address domestic violent extremism. The official noted that a Department of Homeland Security review found white supremacist terrorism to be the deadliest domestic threat from 2018 to 2020.

Although some FBI field offices have a team of agents who primarily deal with the threat of domestic extremist groups, not all have a full contingent of resources dedicated to the fight. However, former FBI officials say the domestic terrorist threat can vary from state to state.

But the official said another part of the review would examine whether the office’s joint terrorism task forces were structured to deal with the threat from American extremist groups and anti-government organizations. The review will examine whether the task forces are able to report episodes of domestic violent extremism and track the groups involved, the official said.

International terrorist groups, like Al Qaeda, are much more hierarchical. In contrast, the official said, domestic extremist groups are organized more loosely. Members can change and different groups can come together, like they did in the Capitol Attack, and then go their separate ways.

Adam Goldman contributed reporting.

