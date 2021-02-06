Exclusive: Amazon Orders Over 1,000 Natural Gas Engines For U.S. Fleet





(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc has ordered more than 1,000 truck engines running on compressed natural gas as it tests ways to move its U.S. fleet away from heavier polluting trucks, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in delivery activities in 2020, with truck volumes on average exceeding 2019 levels, while passenger car traffic declined. But this increase in road activity means more pollution, as heavier trucks emit higher levels of greenhouse gases than passenger vehicles.

Transportation companies are building their stable of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions. Much of the national freight is moved by medium and heavy trucks, which account for more than 20% of the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, even though they represent less than 5% of the fleet, according to data. federal states.

Amazon is excited to introduce new sustainable solutions for transporting goods and is working to test a number of new types of vehicles, including electric, CNG and others, the company said in a statement.

Online retailer sales grew 38% in 2020; he plans to run a carbon neutral business by 2040.

The engines, supplied by a joint venture between Cummins Inc and Westport Fuel Systems Inc of Vancouver, are to be used for heavy-duty Amazons trucks that run from warehouses to distribution centers. They can run on both renewable and non-renewable natural gas, according to two sources close to the subject.

Natural gas emits about 27% less carbon dioxide when burned compared to diesel, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

In 2019, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric vans from startup Rivian Automotive LLC. The first of these vans, to be used for last mile delivery to customers, is due for delivery this year. The company has also ordered 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz for its European delivery fleet.

Other transportation companies are also experimenting with ways to reduce emissions.

In 2019, United Parcel Service Inc announced plans to purchase more than 6,000 natural gas trucks over three years and step up renewable natural gas (RNG) purchases as part of a $ 450 million investment to reduce the environmental impact of its 123,000 vehicles. fleet.

Both RNG and natural gas from fossil fuels are methane and can be used interchangeably. RNG is derived from the decomposition of organic materials such as cow manure on dairy farms, food thrown into landfills, and human wastes in water treatment plants. It also prevents natural methane – a powerful greenhouse gas – from being released into the environment.

Amazon shares were down 0.1% after the close. Cummins shares rose 4%, while US-listed shares of Canadian company Westport surged, gaining 47% in the after-sales session.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; additional reports by Tim Aeppel and Lisa Baertlein; Edited by Marguerita Choy

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos