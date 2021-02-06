Frozen arctic blast to descend on central United States





Chicago, Minneapolis and Des Moines are all in line for freezing sub-zero readings, with highs barely exceeding single-digit numbers over the weekend. A second, potentially larger, shot of strengthening cold is possible next week, as part of a pattern that promotes freezing cold along the northern level of nations, and gradually extending further south, at least to in mid-February.

The leading edge of the cold air mass encountered blizzard conditions in the Corn Belt, while strong winds along the front caused flooding on the eastern shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

In Iowa, high winds combined with briefly moderate snowfall to bring localized whiteout conditions on Thursday. This contributed to a 40-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 80 east of Des Moines, which resulted in several injuries, but luckily no fatalities. Speed ​​and slippery roads were likely factors.

The same cold front brought winds that blew lengthwise along Lake Erie on Friday morning, pushing a six-foot wall of water into the lake’s eastern shore. Buffalo was under a lakeside flood warning with possible pockets of flooding along Highway 5. The so-called cuttlefish, which is a water level swing driven by wind or air to across a lake or pond, presented a drop in water levels along the western edge of the lake.

Behind the front, cold air flowed south into the Lower 48. It has origins as far as the High Arctic and Siberia.

Bismarck, ND, started its morning at just 2 degrees on Friday, part of the same wave of cold air bleeding south across the international border. This sets the stage for a more powerful cold lobe, which arrives from Alberta and Saskatchewan on Friday night. Bismarck will drop to minus-11 on Friday night, rebounding to highs a degree or two below zero on Saturday. Average highs at this time of year are in the mid-1920s.

On Saturday afternoon, cold weather will blow south over most of Montana, eastern Wyoming, and northeastern Palmer’s Division in Colorado, as well as the central and northern plains, with peaks of about 20 degrees below average. The cold won’t quite hit Wichita, which will be in the upper 30s, but far north Kansas will be hovering among teenagers. Lincoln, Neb., Will peak at 13 degrees.

The heart of the cold will descend over the Upper Midwest, plunging Minneapolis to minus-4 Friday night. Saturday’s maximum is set at zero degrees. A minimum of minus-15 is possible on Saturday evening. Despite the chilling readings, lows are expected to drop into the minus 20s to even start defying daily records in the Twin Cities.

Another painfully cold day is expected Sunday before a potentially above zero Monday. Current forecasts predict a maximum of 1 degree. Most of next week seems to offer lows around minus-10 and single-digit highs.

Milwaukee will wake up to potentially sub-zero lows on Saturday morning, while Chicago must wait until Sunday morning to share sub-zero readings. Windy City low is forecast to be minus -3 degrees, 21 degrees below average.

Initially, it seemed that the cold would load up to the Appalachians, but recent computer models have been more limited in their simulations. It’s now likely that the cold will run out after passing Lake Michigan and south into the Mississippi Valley, still bringing unusually cold weather to places like Detroit, Indianapolis and St. Louis, but probably not much further to the south or east. at least not initially.

By Monday to Tuesday, a system of storms will begin to form along the dividing line between frigid arctic air and milder Gulf air to the south, which could lead to unstable conditions in the Interstate 10 corridor Wednesday before more widespread rainfall in parts of the south over the weekend.

Meanwhile, another arctic high pressure system could slide into southeastern Canada at the end of next week. This could potentially drop a second batch of temperatures up to 50 degrees below average, possibly over a much larger area in the central United States.

Looking ahead, it is likely that this cold pattern will dominate for at least the next 10-14 days, with thunderstorm conditions favoring in the central Atlantic and New England.

