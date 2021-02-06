British au pair threatened by new immigration regulations





The UK’s au pair childcare program is in danger of disappearing as a result of new immigration regulations after Brexit, the Industry and Trade Association warned.

About 45,000 households in the UK, including many key workers such as doctors, nurses, and police, rely on long-term au pair cultural exchange programs for affordable childcare.

However, with the end of EU Free Movement this year, Au Pairs have been classified as “skilled workers” along with nanny and child care workers in the UK’s point-based immigration system, and new entrants must earn a minimum salary of £20,480 per year.

Jamie Shackell, chairman of the British Au Pair Agencies Association (BAPAA), said the new regime was not suitable for the au pair system originally designed as a cultural exchange program between the ages of 18 and 26.

Prior to Brexit, Aupair (more than 90% from EU and European Economic Area countries) received a “fund” of £100 per week in exchange for a donation for room and board, accommodation, English classes, and approximately 25 hours. Weekly childcare.

Shackell amends visa regulations to the Department of Home Affairs, allowing institutions to sponsor au pairs on behalf of families that can pay through payroll companies. She estimated that an au pair would cost about 180 pounds a week.

“If the home office does not provide a simpler visa route for au pair, the program is lost. It is inappropriate to classify au pairs as skilled workers as they do not have an official child care qualification. They don’t belong to that category,” she said.

She added that the simplest way is to restore the au pair visa, which was revoked in 2008, because it was essentially duplicated by the EU Free Movement Rules.

However, in a letter sent by the Financial Times to this BAPAA, the Ministry of Interior said that “the UK’s point-based immigration system will not provide an au pair only route.

The Home Office added new rules to encourage “the development of the UK’s domestic workforce” after the Corona 19 epidemic, but Shackell said it had previously tried to recruit British youth to work in their home country for £100 per week. Failed.

The Ministry of Interior said other schemes such as the Youth Mobility Plan (YMS), which are open to young people from nine non-EU countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, could be used as an au pair possible route.

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said in a statement that those who want to hire au pairs “should provide an attractive package” to those arriving at YMS.

recommendation

He added that the government is open to negotiating youth mobility agreements with other countries in the EU. However, he added, “This should be reciprocal and we will not unilaterally add countries to the list.”

However, Shackell said the YMS scheme is not a real alternative and less than 1% of YMS visas are being adopted by Au Pair.

Oli Long, an NHS consultant in London, married to another consultant doctor, said she wasn’t sure how family life could work without an au pair because her two daughters, eight and ten, were in elementary school and had six au pairs. .

“Honestly, I couldn’t manage without them,” he said. “We both hold senior positions, and sometimes we inevitably get stuck in the workplace. When that happens, you find out that there is someone who can put the girl to bed. Put the cost aside. Daytime nanny or caregivers don’t work,” he said.

Mark Lilley, an oil trader from Chingford in eastern London, said he had an au pair to take care of his 11-year-old daughter Page, and it was unrealistic to think British workers would be willing to fill the money. gap.

“I’m too much. My last au pair, Mirella, was from Spain and was doing a master’s course so Paige was free to study while in school. She improved her English skills, allowed her to spend time in the UK, offered Paige Spanish classes and helped with parenting. Everyone was happy,” he said.

