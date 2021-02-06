US ends asylum seekers’ pact with Guatemala, says Guatemalan government





GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – The U.S. government has ended a controversial deal with Guatemala that sent treated asylum seekers across the U.S.-Mexico border to the Central American country pending hearings, a Guatemala’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said it had been informed by US officials of the cancellation of the program negotiated under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The accord with Guatemala was signed in 2019, just as similar pacts were negotiated with El Salvador and Honduras, all with the aim of forcing other countries in the region to help the United States mitigate a wave of asylum seekers arriving in the United States. southern border by accepting to welcome them for long waits.

The pacts came under heavy criticism from rights groups who said they added to the plight of asylum seekers, many of whom had fled violent gangs in the same poor countries.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden ordered a review of the processing of asylum claims at the US-Mexico border, as part of a broader effort to establish a less restrictive immigration system in the early years. weeks of his term.

Among the measures announced, Biden called for a review of the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a Trump program also known as Remain in Mexico that has ordered tens of thousands of asylum seekers to ‘wait in Mexico for their hearing dates in the United States.

He also signaled the imminent end of asylum agreements with Central American countries.

Senior Biden officials have warned, however, that the administration’s broader immigration agenda will take time to unfold, as the new president seeks both to be more tolerant of migrants and asylum seekers while also seeking to prevent an increase in illegal border crossings.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Written by David Alire Garcia; Edited by Kim Coghill

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos