Mexico: Now is not the right time for migrant families to approach the US border





One official said the United States continues to deport title 42 migrants; El Paso pastor says he is preparing for policy change

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: February 5, 2021 / 8:24 PM EST / Updated: February 5, 2021 / 8:24 PM EST

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) A government official in Juarez, Mexico, discourages migrant families from coming to the border with the idea that US authorities will let them in.

For now, in this part of the border – and also in Tamaulipas – they (the American authorities) are still returning families, they are still returning people under Title 42. We are talking mainly about people of Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran nationality. said Enrique Valenzuela, head of the Chihuahua Population Council which oversees migrant shelters in the state.

Title 42 is an emergency rule from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows U.S. immigration authorities to deport people detained for unauthorized entry at the border as soon as possible.

I must say that at no time did this flow stop. People are still being returned (to Mexico) under Title 42, he said.

Local officials in McAllen, Texas, said families of migrants with children are no longer returned to Mexico and are instead released in the United States. The practice is known in law enforcement circles as Catch and Release.

Valenzuela said U.S. Customs and Border Protection continued to return migrants, including families with children, to Mexican entry points in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Tamaulipas. On Wednesday, CBP returned more than 80 Haitian and Mexican citizens via Juarez. The Haitians were mostly family units, and the Mexicans included at least two unaccompanied boys of around 15 years old.

United States continues deportations of migrants in West Texas; officials still applying the rule in Title 42

The Mexican official said he was concerned that international citizens got the idea that US immigration policy changed when Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States. He said Mexican officials had already detected an increase in migrant activity in cities bordering the United States.

The message (Bidens) made people hope that the message caused more people to come to the border. (But) it is necessary to say that things have not changed [] Title 42 is still in effect. It’s not an immigration policy, it’s a public health policy, he said. I repeat, so it’s clear to those who (are planning) to come: now is not the right time to come, to go on a border trip with the intention of entering the United States.

The official also urged migrants already at the border to seek first-hand information before showing up at U.S. ports of entry and not to listen to agitators urging them to pressure authorities by showing up en masse.

Do not rush. Do not listen to (erroneous) information inviting you to approach (international) bridges [] these actions do not benefit you. They don’t help establish an orderly immigration flow, Valenzuela said.

He also said he wanted to clarify that the only major change Mexico has made to its immigration laws is no longer to keep children in detention centers, but to place them in shelters. Juarez recently opened such a shelter to comply with United Nations recommendations.

Juarez will open a shelter for migrant children

But Mexico still welcomes families with young children as well as unaccompanied minors from the United States, Valenzuela said.

Events in South Texas prompted immigrant advocates from El Paso and New Mexico to seek information and take stock of resources. Some of them concluded that nothing is happening here yet, but that things could change at any time.

Reverend Rosalio Sosa, a Baptist pastor from El Paso who runs a shelter in Palomas, Mexico, said he is coordinating with New Mexico advocates to be ready.

We don’t want to be caught off guard. We were overwhelmed at the end of 2018. The shelters in El Paso filled up. People had just been dropped off at the bus station. Evangelical churches had to intervene, said Sosa, who runs the refuge and the Tierra de Oro church.

He said local authorities on both sides of the border should provide for the possibility of a gradual reopening of the US border to asylum seekers and refugees. They should also include advocates in the planning, as they are the ones who will end up helping a new wave of migrant families.

Visit the BorderReport.com home page for the latest exclusive stories and the latest news on issues along the U.S.-Mexico border.

