Everyone who arrives in the UK faces a double testing regime and the government declares | Corona virus





All travelers entering the UK will go through a double testing regime, and the government will announce next week as part of a quarantine plan to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

The UK has already announced that a group of 33 high-risk countries must undergo two tests, while passengers from countries belonging to the government are staying for 10 days in quarantined hotels.

This testing requirement will now extend to all travelers coming from abroad.

The new hotel quarantine regulations go into effect on February 15th.

Many of these quarantines are likely to be British citizens and those who still have residency rights to return home. They must be quarantined at home, and, like those staying in a hotel, they must be tested on the second and eighth days of quarantine.

The development was first reported in Telegraph on Friday and was not denied by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The new testing program means that all travelers must take one or two more tests in 72 hours before traveling to the UK.

A DHSC spokesman said: During the epidemic, the government took appropriate action on the advice of scientists to lead the world’s toughest border regime. It is important that governments continue to take the necessary steps to protect people and save lives.

Improving the testing regime to include all arrivals during quarantine can provide a higher level of protection, better track new cases that may be introduced into the United States, and provide more opportunities to detect new variants. There is.

They added that details of mandatory containment and testing systems will be outlined soon.

With the new hotel quarantine plan taking less than 10 days to go into effect, government officials say they are working to secure hotel rooms and other services to get the system up and running.

Additional changes may be made to the government’s travel ban list, which currently covers most of South America, Portugal and the UAE.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday: Take care to ensure that the introduced hotel quarantine applies to the right countries where you may see these new variants.

