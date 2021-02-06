UK Weather: Storm Darcy Brings’Up To 20cm’ Snow To England | UK news





People are being urged to check out the elderly and vulnerable as the heavy snowfall and freezing conditions that are expected to hit the UK will be greater.

The Meteorological Agency issued a yellow weather alert for snow in eastern and southeast England during the Sunday from Norwich to Canterbury and warned that the dangerous situation could last until next week.

We have also extended yellow warnings for snow and ice across the UK from noon on Saturday to noon on Wednesday.

Storm #Darcy, named by the Dutch Met Service, KNMI, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow in southeast England late Saturday and Sunday and will ease until Monday.

Met Office alerts are already in effect.

#WeatherAware keep pic.twitter.com/X1m4FVlH0q

— Met Office (@metoffice) February 5, 2021

Meteorological Office meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “The UK is noticeably cold and snowy over the next week and very cool air is available throughout the UK by Sunday.

“In the shower room, you will see snow buildup in the eastern area. More snow is expected to spread within the amber warning area, and 5-10cm of snow may appear quite wide, and in some areas more than 20cm may be visible. .”

Many people are more likely to see temperatures drop below freezing on Sunday, and average daytime temperatures until Monday are only between 1C (33.8F) and 4C (39.2F) nationwide.

With a sharp drop in Friday’s relatively mild temperatures, mercury has risen to 11C (51.8F) in some areas and may return to the Christmas state many experienced last month.

The RAC has warned that it is preparing for breakdowns that are growing rapidly day by day, and people say they should think “very carefully” before starting their journey.

People are forced to leave their homes for a very limited number of reasons due to closure rules.

Image: Dog trails on the snowy Gold Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset after a snowfall in late January

Public Health England, which feels like daytime temperatures are freezing due to extensive overnight frosts and colds, is advising people to identify older people and vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

Dr. Owen Landeg, Director of the Extreme Incidents and Health Protection Group, said colds “may increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, and chest infections” for older people and people with heart and lung disease.

He added. “At the moment, it’s really important to remember to check with your weak or elderly neighbors or relatives, especially those living alone or suffering from serious illnesses, especially before getting very cold.”

People are being advised to call people who may need help and support or to do a “socially far away doorstep” to make sure they have enough food, drinks, and medicines they need.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Scotland: Gritters are trying to get rid of a 2m snow pile.

The government and the NHS will hope that the potentially devastating weather will not affect the UK’s increasingly impressive coronavirus vaccine launch.

Currently, nearly 11 million first jabs have been implemented, but some seniors have had to rebook appointments when heavy snow hits in January.

Meteorological Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said on Sunday that continued snow showers and strong winds in the east will cause “really bad” vision and up to 20 centimeters of snow in some areas.

Partridge warned: “If snow blows around, it drifts, so there may be places where more snow accumulates.

“This means a lot of confusion. The current vaccination centers open 7 days a week, of course, can be a hit there too.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

When it snows, the sleds come out of Dunstable.

Kent warned that he was relatively unharmed by the heavy snowfall last month, but this time he can expect more.

Allison Duggal, Deputy Director of Public Health at the Kent County Council, said: “During these prolonged periods of bad weather, it’s important that people act to keep themselves and their homes warm just by heating their bedrooms and living rooms.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Heavy snow falls in Westminster

This happens after the driver is stranded on a 2 meter snow drift in northern Scotland on Friday, and the amber warning remains until noon on Saturday.

RAC’s Ben Aldous said: “As patrols, we are well prepared to cope with the extreme cold, but we urge drivers to think extremely carefully before departure and ask if the trip is absolutely necessary.

“If you’re someone who needs to drive, it’s a good idea to make sure your vehicle is cold ready.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos