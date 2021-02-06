Updates to Capitol InsurrectionExBulletin





The U.S. Capitol is seen earlier this week during ceremonies honoring Capitol Hill policeman Brian Sicknick who suffered fatal injuries in the Jan.6 attack on the building. Michael Reynolds / AP .

rocker legend Michael Reynolds / AP

Michael Reynolds / AP

A U.S. judge has approved a Texan woman’s request to go on vacation to Mexico, though she admitted to participating in last month’s insurgency on the U.S. Capitol. Jenny Cudd is accused of breaking federal laws that could result in jail time. But she told the court she wanted to travel because she had already paid for the weekend retreat.

“This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses,” Cudd’s lawyer wrote in his request for the defendant to leave the country. The file noted that prior to the Jan.6 incident at the Capitol, Cudd had already planned to do a weekend retreat with his employees in Riviera Maya, Mexico, from Feb.18-21.

Cudd became a prominent figure immediately after the riot, posting lengthy videos of how she moved around the building where lawmakers gathered to certify President Biden’s electoral victory over the former President Donald Trump. She is charged with two offenses: entering a building or land with restricted access, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

“We collapsed [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s office door and someone stole her hammer, and took a picture sitting in the chair turning the camera around, and it was on Fox News, “Cudd said.

Cudd, a business owner who was once running for mayor in Midland, Texas, said days after the riot: “Yeah, I would absolutely do it again.”

In the travel request, Cudd’s attorney noted that both the federal prosecutor and the pre-trial services officer assigned to her case did not object to her seeking to travel to Mexico.

Cudd’s case has been assigned to Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui, who was appointed to her post last September. But other judges are also involved in his case: Examining magistrate G. Michael Harvey approved his release on bail, for example, and Cudd was also due to appear before trial judge Robin Meriweather in early February for a hearing by video conference.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos