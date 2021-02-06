Joshua v Fury: Eddie Hearn said the UK place was impossible with the influx of the Middle East.





Anthony Joshua holds three of the four major world heavyweight titles, while Tyson Fury has other titles.

Eddie Hearn says it’s “impossible” to have a summer fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in England due to Covid crowd restrictions.

The promoters said that four countries in the Middle East have come up with an offer to host historic heavyweight battles.

The Middle East is poised to pay a fee to compensate the smaller attendees given the ongoing restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to go somewhere that doesn’t rely on the gate,” said Hearn, 41.

“The only way we can take it to the UK is a difficult conversation for money. It’s stuffing Wembley. I can’t say that we’ll be bringing 100,000 people to Wembley in June. It’s just a dream.

“The offer from the Middle East does not hope they can generate X million revenues at the gateway.

“The government is supporting the world’s biggest fights to bring to their territory. If it was previously difficult to do in England, the first fight is now impossible without the conviction of the fans.

“We hope we can get 5,000 or 10,000 by June, but we can’t see 100,000 at all, so we rule it out.

“We get multiple offers from the same country because everyone wants to make money on this, but there are 4 offers from other countries in the Middle East.”

Hearn represents WBO, IBF and WBA world heavyweight champion Joshua.

He has already said that Joshua and WBC champion Fury have agreed to a percentage of the money raised in a potential fight and hopes to prepare for a rematch between the two in England.

He now says that Fury’s American promoter Bob Arum has received a response to a contract sent to wrap up his first fight and that there are no “significant” issues left to negotiate.

It is expected that the deal will be fully agreed upon by the end of February, which will lead the organizer to visit the place where the offer was made to the table.

“It took time because we were trying to sign contracts that didn’t come back with hundreds of comments when we signed them,” he added.

“We expect the fight to take place in June. I won’t rule out early July, but June is where we want it to be.”

From now to the end of February, Hearn says the point on which players will appear first on the promotional poster and who will walk into the ring first on the night of the fight should be agreed upon.

He added, “I’m assuming there’s someone who goes first in the ring, who goes in the ring first, who has the locker room first, and who will weigh first.”

“Joking aside, it’s not necessarily a problem that will be solved in one phone call, but it will be discussed over the next week or so.”

When Joshua and Fury fight, all four major world titles in the sport could be played for the first time in heavyweight history.

If this event takes place in Saudi Arabia, like Joshua’s fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019, there will be inevitable criticism from human rights activists.

Human rights groups believe that the state is using sports to bury human rights records.

Amnesty International has long pointed out issues such as women’s rights, the treatment of the LGBT community, and restrictions on freedom of the press.

Despite criticism of the country, famous sporting events including golf and major Spanish football matches have been held here, and Formula 1 will host the Grand Prix in December.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos